The new Lib-rals
Ted Mead08.02.18 6:31 am
Actually the new coalition isn’t any different than the old one, but at least it has been exposed as to who is actually running the shop these days.
Between Greg and Eric I don’t think Will has made a solitary decision on anything since he has been premier.
A one-term failure you’d have to admit!
