You’ll need to be quick ... tickets to give away ...

Reece Mastin

Tasmanian Times has tickets to give away ... but you’ll have to be quick. The Ticks - two double passes to each show - are to Reece Mastin’s concerts on Fri April 13 | Saloon bar, Launceston | 18+ | tickets through oztix. Sat April 14 | Waratah Hotel, Hobart | 18+ | tickets through oztix

All you have to do is write to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , giving your snail-mail address. As always, first in best dressed ...

Reece Reveals Suitcase of Stories



Reece Mastin is set to bring his ‘Suitcase of Stories’ tour to Tasmania this week. Reece is very much grown up from his X-Factor days and is now known by his surname Mastin. The name Reece actually holds clues to the reinvented musician. Reece means ‘ardent’ fiery’ and this point in time with the raw rock and roll of the new single ‘Not the man for you’ and album ‘Suitcase of Stories’ we witness this ‘ardent’ and ‘fiery’ reinvented singer, saying it like it is.

Reece was most recently in Tassie supporting The Choir Boys at events throughout the state and was especially impressed by the great vibe, appreciation and participation he received from Tassie concert goers. Reece believes the Tasmanian enthusiasm for concerts is in part due to the fact many acts do not make it to Tassie, so when they do, there is an overwhelming appreciation, Reece is looking forward to returning to Tasmania but this time not as a choir boy!

Reece wants people to enjoy the catchy music but hopes they will take something more from the experience as well. He wants the music to impact the listeners with songs that are intended to unsettle.

Reece says the inspiration for the new album is eclectic, ranging from pondering on something someone might say to reflecting on loss and heartbreak and the capturing of the special fleeting moments of life, such as a night out with the boys. The songs were written over 3 to 5 months condensing the 4 to 5 year period he took to ‘figure out who he is’. They showcase something new for Reece with the marrying of a raw lyric to the guitar.

You can see Mastin perform in Tasmania with his ‘Suitcase of Stories’ tour at the following venues ...

