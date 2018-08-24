‘Writers Festival shines light on the Tamar’

The biennial Tamar Valley Writers Festival returns for 2018 with the theme of Tasmania on the Global Page.

Since the inaugural festival in 2014, the Tamar Valley Writers Festival has grown to become one of Australia’s largest regional writers festivals.

The Hodgman Liberal Government is a strong supporter of the arts in Tasmania, which is why we are supporting the Tamar Valley Writers Festival with a $180,000 grant for the next three festivals. It’s great for the state’s north and will help to create jobs while adding even more money into the northern economy.

This year’s Festival program brings together over 60 writers, nationally and internationally recognised in their fields, and includes a free schools program for students to meet authors and illustrators.

Events like this create opportunities for people to visit Tasmania year-round, and encourage people to explore the state and spread the benefits into our regions.

The Tamar Valley Writers Festival runs from Friday, 14 to Sunday, 16 September, and further information is available from the festival website http://www.tamarvalleywritersfestival.com.au