Who wins the Dodo award this week?

*Pic: The Dodo on display in NHML – pic Natural History Museum London

When it come to senseless and wanton forest destruction then it would be difficult to choose between Queensland and Tasmania as to which state is presently more archaic.

Given that QLD is hell-bent on seeing the preposterous Adani coal-mine project proceed, then the banana benders of the north look like taking the Dodo award out for sometime!



Pics by Ted Mead



Pic – Kerry Trapnell - The Wilderness Society



Pic – The Wilderness Society

The Dodo Award was something that the Wilderness Society Tasmania initiated back in the late 1980s. It was derogatory award, announced on a weekly basis to any politician, head of government, agency, or independent developer or advocate that was proposing or acting towards an environmentally destructive project.

In the past few decades Tasmania would have received more than its fair share of these awards, but pro-development states, and conservative federal politicians seem to be overtly outbidding each other these days, particularly in Queensland.

Queenslands appalling logging practices defeat Australia’s greenhouse reduction targets!

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/oct/05/alarming-rise-in-queensland-tree-clearing-as-400000-hectares-stripped

Forestry in Tasmania has an appalling environmental record, though it is yet to be the cause of a species extinction that we know of, but the industry’s blatant disregard for the Swift Parrot decreasing population due to habitat destruction is pushing it in that direction.

In Tasmania we have learnt nothing from the demise of the Thylacine.

* Australia may lose the Orange-bellied Parrot wild population in the next few years.

* Logging of Wielangta forests could seriously endanger the endemic broad-toothed stag beetle.

* Catchment destruction of the Tarkine’s native forest is threatening the giant Freshwater Crayfish.

* Continual clearfelling of old growth forest habitat is pressuring the survival of the Swift Parrot.

* Over-burning across the state is probably causing local population extinction of flora and faunal species everywhere!

The question goes begging that had the Tasmanian government poured as many resources into the OBP recovery program as they did into the fox task force then the scenario may be quite different?

Across the world today, the Dodo has become the symbol of extinction from human impacts.

The Dodo (Raphus cucullatus) is an extinct flightless bird that was endemic to the island of Mauritius, east of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.

The first recorded mention of the dodo was by Dutch sailors in 1598. In the proceeding years. the bird was hunted by sailors and invasive species, while its habitat was being destroyed. The last widely accepted sighting of a dodo was in 1662. The Dodo was about 1 metre tall and may have weighed 10.6–17.5 kg in the wild.

All across the globe humans incessant pillage and plunder of the natural environment is pushing more species towards extinction every day – It could be almost a monotonous process of handing out the Dodo award to someone every minute.



This week’s award goes to Josh

*Ted Mead was campaigning in The Wilderness Society’s Hobart office when the Dodo award concept began. Ted believes the award should be re-awakened as a means to expose and embarrass those that act to destroy the nation’s environment in any form.

• Blow the lid off deforestation “The majority of koalas will never receive treatment. Their bodies will be broken and churned up with chopped vegetation, get piled up into big rows and then burnt or chipped.” Dr Jon Hanger.