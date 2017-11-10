Welcoming tourists to our Southern Forests ...

*Pic: Ted Mead – Tampered propaganda sign at Geeveston - Possibly an irate message from a despairing tourist?

This year Forestry/STT was gifted $ millions to maintain their roads on the announcement that it would provide access for tourism. We all know it’s just another forestry funding deception but if tourists do drive out into those regions here’s what they will quickly discover …





Pic: Ted Mead - The ubiquitous graveyard of native forest destruction!



Pics: Ted Mead - Dumped and torched vehicles – A tourism drawcard?



Pic: Rob Blakers, https://www.robblakers.com/ - Incessant smoke-filled skies during autumn, ironically Tasmania is promoted as having some of the world’s cleanest air.



Pic: Ted Mead – Sign shooting, an entrenched cultural activity



Pics: Ted Mead - Traditional recreation – roadside waste disposal



Pic: Ted Mead – An inspiring picnic shelter wall



Pic: Ted Mead – broad-scale, steep-country logging adjacent to the World Heritage Area



Pics: Ted Mead – Forestry Satire or fact? – The truth could be out

*Ted Mead first visited the Southern Forests back in 1980. At that time the focus on conservation was all about the Franklin River campaign, though new forestry roads and bridges were rapidly pushing their way up the wild-forested valleys of southern Tasmania. These incursions were a means of accessing the wondrous old–growth forests to satisfy the insatiable demands of the woodchip industry that would continue on rapaciously plundering for decades. In the process many of the Southern Forest valleys were gutted of their treasures and carted off to the Triabunna chip mill, processed in Asia, then ultimately returned to our island ending up in our waste sites soon after. As a result the wildness of those forest places have now been forever lost through the ignorance of an iniquitous and short-sighted taxpayer-propped-up industry led by third-world thinking politicians.