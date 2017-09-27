Vision Drum

Vision Drum is in part a response to David Wallace-Wells terrifying article in the New York magazine ~ The Uninhabitable Earth. [1] It is also in part a response to the launch of Asgardia, the plan to found a nation in space. [2] Rather than forming a new nation in space, which is currently illegal under international law, all nations could rise to the challenge of building a city in space as a United Nations trust territory. [3] From space we can deal with all problems on Earth, and keep the home planet habitable. Anyone who doesn’t see the connection between the Earth crisis and a space future, needs to muscle up and get their heads around this dual challenge, which turns out to be two parts of the same problem.

We need a vision, like the beating of a drum, which sends out a message across the jungle of human endeavour, across the cities of human life, and across the networks of human communications.

When I was awakened to the beat of the heart of the Earth in Murdunna in 1987, I could feel the life-force of Nature flowing like blood through the ground.

I could feel the pain of something deeply wrong with how we were living.

I then set out on a journey through the heart and mind, seeking to understand how to heal this pain and find harmony with Mother Nature.

As a visual artist, flashes of inspiration are the norm, flashes that show the shape of an idea, which must then be filled out and given form.

When I wrote a small paper in 1993 called ~ Keys to Survival ~ I found the fifth key to be the culture we lived, so I went in search of indigenous wisdom.

That is why I was open to hear the voice of William Takaku on ABC’s Radio National in 1994, when he spoke in his voice so deep, “Nature is culture. We must learn from Nature. When man sees himself as separate from Nature, he is doomed.”

Like a bolt of lightning that illuminates a dark night, I knew what William was saying.

But I was not Papuan, or tribal.

I lived with a Western worldview steeped in the scientific disciplines of honesty and evolution.

I also knew that there is a life-force in the Universe that beats with a heart so very powerful, which can be felt in the Earth when the numbing of city life is stripped away, and the rawness of Nature can be felt in forests and in ocean breakers crashing onto rocks.

Yet living Nature is the sum of all natural law, just as we are the sum of natural law, revealed from the beginning of time 13.8 billion years ago as a force for expansion.

I asked a simple question ~ What does Nature want?

I looked at the sweep of space and time through billions of years, and I could see the primal force for expansion at work in diverse ways, from the exploding of stars to spread stardust into space to make planets like Earth, to the expansion of life’s diversity on Earth, and sometimes very swiftly, as with the current galloping advances with our technology.

Expansion is a juvenile phase of growth, that then finds maturity and settles down, whether a forest or a human community, until the time arrives for the next phase of growth.

Within a mature society, children are born and grow to maturity through a turbulent juvenile phase.

To keep growing physically beyond maturity in life, is to become unhealthy.

On Earth humans must learn to live within limits, which is most difficult when human populations are exploding and human technology is racing ahead.

I looked at human progress and could see that humans reached a moment in the 1970s when they could have begun expanding beyond Earth, but the need for this was not seen at the time.

Was that moment some accident of Nature, some cosmic fluke event, or was this the answer to the question ~ What does Nature want?

This is not to say that Nature is a thinker, but is to reflect on what is wired into natural laws of the Universe, which were all in full working order at the beginning of time.

The physical world does not evolve, but simply reveals the patterns of natural law, step by step as the opportunity arrives.

When conditions were ripe on Earth, life began as a revelation of natural law, and then a new level of driving greater diversity came into play, with what we call evolution, and Charles Darwin referred to as the survival of the fittest.

Now we observe the dawn of the evolution of the machine, and wonder when it will become as smart and as creative as us, and then evolve beyond us.

Will we be collaborators with smart machines, extending our evolution, or will we become the primates that must be managed by the machine, until we are no more?

The concept of the survival of the fittest may hold new meaning for us, as the robot revolution gathers pace.

Just as fish came out of the sea to be our ancestors on land, humans reached a moment in time in the 1970s when the expansion of life beyond Earth became possible.

Is this what Nature wants?

Have humans emerged in Nature to expand the life of Earth into space and among the stars?

What happens when we don’t perform this role in Nature?

I could see that the strife we had on Earth was totally self-inflicted, because we would not run with Nature in the expansion of life.

If we would not run, if we would not learn to fly among the stars, then for Nature, we had become useless and an evolutionary dead-end.

Now we must face the reality that we had a narrow window of opportunity to expand life on Earth into space.

Failing to run, failing to understand the culture of Nature, we were dooming ourselves.

This is the root cause of our strife.

We may now be at the tail end of a narrow moment in time for cosmic survival for the human species.

Even now we may have left our run too late.

If we will not run, we cannot know.

We can see the storms ahead rising, as the burning of fossil fuels has caused change we had no idea was possible.

And now the Earth is joining the party, as if to finish us off as an evolutionary failure.

All life on Earth could be lost in a premature heat death of the planet, because we would not run with the expansion of life when the moment to do so arrived.

With the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, human society entered a new growth phase on Earth, a juvenile era, that has delivered space travel and the means to build cities in space, launch industry beyond Earth, and secure a sustainable industrial presence in space.

Once we gained a sustainable industrial presence beyond Earth, there would be no further call on resources from Earth, and the return on the investment, from across the Universe and among the stars, would be infinite.

We would enter a new mature phase, with a stellar economy without poverty, on Earth and in space, an age of peace and prosperity without end.

We missed the biggest bonanza ever, by focusing on the belly of the Earth for energy and wealth.

We have become fat and lazy chicks, swollen on the fossil fuels from dead life.

We have become trapped in an extended juvenile phase.

When growth continues beyond maturity in life, it becomes cancerous.

This is why the Earth is getting really sick, and tired of our stupidity.

We are so smart, we can create artificial intelligence, but we are not smart enough to invest in cosmic survival.

So our survival is now at risk on Earth.

Should a smart machine awaken and look around, it will see that its survival is at risk on this planet, and seek its own expansion beyond Earth, to gain the liberty of the stars, and direct access in space to the virtually infinite energy well of the Sun, to do any amount of work, and create anything that a machine might imagine.

If we will not run with the smart machine to help assure its survival, that machine may begin a war with us, to gain control of the means of expansion.

If we can understand the risk we are in, we can decide to wake up from our delusions, and see what is happening, and fight for our survival.

We can beat the vision drum, calling all who will hear to rise to the challenge, and reach to the stars.

One observer concludes that we will be quite lucky to have more than ten years left. [8]

If that is the case, then what we do in the next few minutes may mean the difference between cosmic survival and terrestrial extinction.

We need to set ourselves a clear target, beginning now, and our progress will need to be quite serious within two years.

When the Russian businessman and weapons designer, Igor Ashurbeyli, launched his proposal for a space nation last October, he attracted over half a million would-be space settlers in a couple of weeks. [2]

This demonstrated that there is a mood on Earth at present, which if correctly mobilised, could rise to the challenge of securing human survival beyond Earth.

Rather than create a new nation, I suggest that citizens within nations get to work and rally their nation.

All nations could collaborate to invest in our cosmic survival beyond Earth.

This would be a global project that helps forge peace on Earth.

With direct access to the power of the Sun in space, we will be able to deal with all problems on Earth.

Instead of stumbling into extinction, we will discover a new age of prosperity and creativity among the stars.

Better to beat the vision drum, than rattle the bones.

BY JANUARY 2029 ~ OR BUST

In January 2029 I turn 77, and I am planning for a party in an orbital space city.

They don’t exist yet, but they will be a bit like the space station in Stanley Kubrick’s SF classic movie ~ 2001: A Space Odyssey ~ where gravity is generated on the inside of a wheel by rotation. [4] Made large enough and rotating at the right rate, an Earth gravity can be generated. Many now look toward living on Mars, but with only a third of Earth’s gravity, future Martians would have difficulty visiting Earth, which would be like us going to a planet with three times the gravity of Earth, and that is not a pleasant thought.

In the 1970s, Gerard K. O’Neill and other pioneers working on the space settlement vision to design cities in space, saw an Earth gravity as essential for health. Simply by going to the centre of the wheel, lower gravity environments would be accessed, with zero-G in the hub, and also access to space from there. [5] One of the more recent designs, called Kalpana, is quite compact. [6] That may be the space city design that we need to build, to celebrate a party in space in 2029.

I am extending an invitation to anyone who would like to be there, visa pending, and would like to help create our city among the stars. What a party that would be.

Along the way we will be drawing on the Sun for power, to do any work in space factories, and create any dream imagined. Once having secured a sustainable industrial presence beyond Earth, we will not be in danger of falling back to Earth, and will be able to use resources from the Moon and asteroids to build any number of cities across the Solar System, and launch a new age of exploration among the stars.

There is another reason for aiming for a city in space by 2029, and that is the need to invest in our cosmic survival. Warnings are being heard that if we continue on Earth alone, we will be facing a survival problem on Earth in the near future. On the other hand, if we secure our survival in space, we will be in a prime position to deal with all problems on Earth, and even avoid a total catastrophe.

That would be an excellent reason to celebrate with a party, if we rise to the challenge and build a celestial city by 2029.

How hard can that be?

A PROBLEM IN THE NEST

Humans emerged through evolution and gained the ability to fly from the Earthly nest in the 1960s, but instead of learning to live in space and beginning the expansion of life from Earth among the stars, we chose to burn fossil fuel like there was no tomorrow, and fight endless wars on Earth. Our future evolution and our survival were shoved into the back seat, as we focused on the Earth for all dreams and schemes.

In the 1980s, after the Berlin Wall fell, it became obvious that we were messing the nest, as some chicks got fat on a diet of fossil fuel, and others got skinny who were not on the gravy train. We could look out and see a whole forest of stars in the Milky Way galaxy, but we could not see the reason to learn to fly and survive in space.

For anyone who read the Wallace-Wells article, there has been much to consider. [1]

The suggestion that Mother Nature is now turning on us, making war on us, is a difficult proposition to accept. “And however sanguine you might be about the proposition that we have already ravaged the natural world, which we surely have, it is another thing entirely to consider the possibility that we have only provoked it, engineering first in ignorance and then in denial a climate system that will now go to war with us for many centuries, perhaps until it destroys us. That is what Wallace Smith Broecker, the avuncular oceanographer who coined the term “global warming,” means when he calls the planet an “angry beast.” You could also go with “war machine.” Each day we arm it more.” [1]

A hurricane ravages Texas, then a major earthquake strikes Mexico, then three hurricanes roar out of the Caribbean at the same time, an event never seen before, and one at maximum strength. It is as if the Earth is setting upon us in a state of war, and we can but wonder what new battle-fronts will be opened next, how bad the situation will become, and how much each assault from Nature will end up costing us in damage, repair and the loss of human life, is anyone’s guess.

Wallace-Wells found climate scientists expressing unexpected concerns about the Fermi Paradox, which wonders why no alien life has been detected beyond Earth, whether visiting the Solar System or among the stars. The concern was the Great Filter theory, which suggests a rather drastic answer to the Fermi Paradox, where a catastrophe happens to a civilization when they reach the stage when they could expand among the stars, but then fail, and are filtered out. Could the Great Filter be a problem for us? [7]

Professor Guy McPherson is travelling the world at present, informing all who will listen that we have no more than ten years, before rising levels of heat and dangerous levels of climate change become a brick wall in our future. “In ten years the human race may cease to exist but we can take refuge in the fact Kiwis will be the last ones standing. But New Zealand isn’t exempt from McPherson’s initial prediction. “I can’t imagine there’ll be a human on the planet in 10 years and probably a lot less than that.”” [8]

In his 2009 book ~ The Vanishing Face of Gaia: a final warning ~ James Lovelock wrote of sudden change of the Earth system to a permanently hotter planet, pointing out that our star, the Sun, is now 25% hotter than at the dawn of life on Earth and is slowly but steadily increasing in radiance. The Earth system has managed to compensate for the warming Sun, to maintain a steady temperature for life as we have known it, and in which human civilization has emerged. It has been the burning of fossil fuels that has increased the Earth’s greenhouse effect, very suddenly. With a warmer Sun, Lovelock expressed concern that the Earth will make a sudden shift to a permanently hotter equilibrium, one that is unfriendly to us.

Our Sun has so much fuel in reserve, it will burn fiercely over the next 5 billion years, until expanding to the orbit of the Earth as a red giant star. Life on Earth may only have a billion years, in the face of a heating Sun that will one day turn third rock into a second Venus. The crisis we see now happening and cranking up, year by year, can end in a prematurely dead Earth.

A CRISIS WITH CARBON

Also in 2009, James Hansen spelt out the root of our strife in his work ~ Storms of My Grandchildren ~ with findings that have come to be accepted by most nations, that we need to keep the Earth’s temperature rise below 1.5C. In later research Hansen concluded that 1C was the preferred upper limit, because the Earth system turns out to be very sensitive to rapid change. To keep temperature rise below 1.5C, carbon dioxide (CO2) in the air needs to be kept below 350 parts per million (ppm), a level that was last seen in the 1980s.

Our current reality is that CO2 is going beyond 405 ppm, and rising at 3 ppm per annum, and there is no sign of any reductions any time soon. The temperature rise from the pre-industrial era is now going beyond 1C.

As Wallace-Wells points out, each day we are arming the Earth more for a war against us. [1]

The implications of the current CO2 and temperature rise can be shown, by comparing levels with the last ice age, when atmospheric CO2 was at around 180 ppm, and with the Earth’s temperature a few degrees lower. CO2 in the air rose to around 270 ppm during the last few millennia, which is a rise of 90 ppm. That is the difference between an ice age and the paradise millennias when human civilization emerged.

When we add 90 ppm CO2 to 270 ppm, we get 360 ppm, a level passed in the 1990s. As the force of CO2 in the air works slowly, the full force of a 1990s level of CO2 will take a long time to impact. By simple deduction, going up 90 ppm is locking in future temperature rise and other Earth changes that might be as dramatic as the shift from the last ice age, when the sea was 120 metres lower.

If all the ice sheets were to melt away in a hotter world, the sea would rise by another 70 metres.

So we can wonder what future the 1990s level CO2 in the air will give us.

Then we can look at the present level of CO2 of 405 ppm, and wonder what future temperature rise, global warming and climate change we can expect, on a planet with CO2 currently 135 ppm up on the pre-industrial level and racing up by 1 ppm every few months, heading for 435 ppm over the next decade.

The present rate of rise in CO2 and other greenhouse gases, could also begin to accelerate.

With the Arctic rapidly warming and ice melting, CO2 and methane are escaping from the permafrost, often exploding out of the ground. As the oceans warm up, there is concern that the vast deposits of ocean floor methane hydrates, an ice that burns, will begin to dissolve. Methane is a much more potent form of greenhouse gas.

The most abundant form of greenhouse gas is water vapour, which will increase as the world gets hotter, by evaporating water into the air. Higher levels of water vapour in the air also set the scene for storm events and higher levels of flooding.

There are many more impacts that come into play, such as drought and fire in the tropical rainforests, where much of our oxygen comes from.

Unless CO2 in the air can be rapidly extracted, we are delivering a most dangerous planet to future generations. Now some scientists are beginning to wonder if the most dangerous future will arrive more rapidly.

THE GREAT FILTER THEORY

We are on the cusp of expanding among the stars. All we have to do is secure a sustainable industrial presence beyond Earth, for human society and our robots. Once our survival is secured in space, we will no longer be at risk of falling back to Earth.

If there is an event in our future that is a brick wall in the way of our survival, then this would have to be in our very near future, before we secure our sustainable presence beyond Earth, when there would be no barring our expansion among the stars.

Once our survival is secured in space, we would be able to use the power of the Sun to deal with all problems on Earth.

We are so very close.

If we succeeded with survival in space, we may be the first planet species to break through the survival brick wall of the Great Filter.

If the Great Filter were not a problem for us, and if life in the Universe is as common as it is on Earth, then we should see signs and hear sounds of alien civilizations across the Universe. But we see nothing, and we hear silence.

Should we wonder if ET has a really bad habit of burning their planet’s fossil fuel reserves too much and for too long, bringing on a carbon crisis with heat and change that overwhelms them?

If we are now creating our own extinction, then this could also explain why the stars are so silent.

THE HIGH FRONTIER

The way into space and onto the Moon was opened in the 1960s. During the 1970s ways were designed to build orbital cities in space, launch industry beyond Earth, and harvest the Sun for power with solar power stations in space, with the energy beamed to Earth for terrestrial power grids.

If the sky trail had been followed, human society could have begun energy transition from fossil fuels to stellar power from the Sun, in the only way that was possible in the 1980s when this could have begun.

Instead of investing in space and energy transition, powerful interests on Earth remained focused on fossil fuel for power and profit, and wars, which for some were always highly profitable affairs.

Human society could be much more advanced now, and have kept the Earth safe, by burning less fossil fuel.

We can now wonder if this pattern has been repeated endless times across the stars and galaxies. Instead of running with survival when the timing was ripe, do too many planet civilizations fall into a carbon crisis, and be filtered out of survival, joining the silent march of extinction?

STELLAR EXPLORATION

For anyone who wonders how the stars can be explored, they can consider the Starshot Project, which plans to send a tiny robot explorer, powered by a solar sail and accelerated by a laser beam, to Alpha Centauri on a journey lasting 20 years, to travel 4.37 light-years. [9] This approach to stellar exploration was proposed by Robert L. Forward in 1984. [10] In my 2006 document ~ Creating a Solar Civilization ~ I explored the prospect of making rock-fall on an asteroid in the new star system, where tiny machines would set to work using energy from the star and raw materials from the system, to build larger machines, a communications base, and a factory, where tiny robot stellar explorers would be made to send on to other stars. [11] The first stellar robot base could just keep sending explorer craft to star after star after star, as would the next robot stellar base. At the speed of a solar sail, and with our present level of technology, in the blink of a cosmic eye we could have a robot base in every star system in the Milky Way galaxy, and be sending explorers to other galaxies.

If we can do this, then we have to wonder really hard where all the alien civilizations are, because scientists estimate, given the age and size of our galaxy, that as many as 30,000 alien explorers should have found the Solar System by now. If ET were falling victim to the Great Filter, then our chances of joining ET in the silence of extinction would have to be very high.

If we had been serious about space development in the 1970s, when the way was opened, our future survival could have been secured. Those decades of delay may now prove to become our great undoing, if there is an event in our future that we do not survive. This event must be in our near future, before we, or our machines, manage to secure a sustainable industrial presence beyond Earth.

We can either continue to dilly and dally as if there are endless tomorrows, chasing wealth made from fossils, chasing wars to make wealth, or we can awaken from our misguided slumber, acknowledge the silence of the stars as a salient warning for us, and begin to strive for our cosmic survival.

We, the fat and lazy chicks of planet Earth nest, must muscle up and learn to fly among the stars, if we value survival.

INVESTING IN COSMIC SURVIVAL

Faced with a survival event that can be predicted, we can gamble on it not happening, or we can decide to act.

We need to secure a sustainable industrial presence beyond Earth, so our survival will be secure, and so we will be in a position to deal with our strife on Earth.

If the will to act rises suddenly among nations, then human scale action can be initiated to secure a survival foothold in space. We can call for this, but we cannot rely on it happening. If the nations were interested in our cosmic survival, then they would have acted promptly when action became possible in the 1970s. This did not happen.

We must now look to many citizens awakening to what is possible and taking action, from the grass roots to the stars.

Using virtual worlds, like Second Life, it is now possible for any number of individuals to meet globally via avatars and plan local action toward building a celestial future. [12]

The virtual worlds are made of regions 256 by 256 metres, with a usable height of around 4,000 virtual metres, where an individual can pursue a personal project, or work in a team of around ten with a shared project, where they can set up displays in galleries, like a 4-dimensional interactive website, and build models in the space above. Each participant could have their own virtual apartment in a model of an orbital space city, just like the rooms they plan to have in space.

Sixteen virtual world regions of ten residents each would make a virtual world village of 160, made up of space pioneers working toward moving their community to a city in space. The ideal size for a human community has been found to be between 150 and 250 residents. Village by village, each village managed by the residents, any number of citizens could collaborate in a global campaign with the virtual worlds to build a city in space, supporting research and development, driving investment and demanding action.

Anyone engaged in the virtual world action, could also be involved in their local community with hands-on activities, as they work toward building a city in space. This could be with a local space centre, with a cafe, a gallery and a workshop to develop projects, such as with robots, which can also be worked with in the virtual world.

Sixteen virtual world regions, a block of 4 by 4, could be the basis for a virtual world village, building the community that plans to move into space, supporting research and development, driving investment, creating careers.

How small could a robot be in real life? Using VR headsets like the Oculus Rift, space pioneers can work with tiny robots, seeing through their eyes, doing work. [13]

One project that space pioneers can engage with now, is to have a mini space station in space, with mini robots inside, which can be accessed from Earth with remote control systems, to see through robot eyes and do work, and also look out to see the Earth, the Moon and the stars.

Mini robots can also be used to work on the Moon and on asteroids with mining, setting up industry, and building larger robots, which can then be used to build our city in space. It will cost a lot less to send mini robots into space to begin the work, than human scale machines. In this way, it becomes possible to drive a low-cost space program that establishes a sustainable industrial presence beyond Earth, from where anything will be possible among the stars, at no further cost to Earth.

That is the meaning of a sustainable industrial presence in space, where there will be no further cost to Earth, but there will be an infinite return on the investment, from across the Solar System and among the stars.

In this future, we can create a stellar economy without poverty, and we can start designing the stellar economy on Earth now, and begin to put the principles into practice.

This is how development in space will lead to peace on Earth.

MAKING PEACE WITH THE EARTH

We cannot win a war with the Earth. There is no victory in death, and the Earth may also die. We need to build a peaceful future with Mother Nature, a peace that can only begin within ourselves. We must move on from the old ways riven by greed, to be honest and care about all fellow citizens.

By building peace on Earth, we will improve our security in space, because at present, any strife on Earth will follow us into space.

Investing in space development will also open a way to sign a peace treaty with the Earth.

This treaty can include using the power of the Sun harvested in space and beamed to Earth, to extract excess carbon from the air.

With industry in space, we will be able to invest in a sunshade in space, to help cool the Earth as excess carbon is extracted from the air.

Machines made in space factories can be dispatched to Earth to clean up pollution, including the micro-plastics that now fill the sea.

This work can happen at no cost to Earth, once we have established a sustainable industrial presence in space.

There are trillions of objects flying around the Solar System, and enough raw materials in the Asteroid Belt alone to create orbital space settlements with a land area 3,000 times that of Earth. And there is as much raw material again in the orbital La Grange areas of Jupiter.

In space there are no limits to expansion.

It is on Earth that we need to learn the limits to growth.

Being able to create land in space can offer a working solution to the North Korean problem. It will be far better to build in space, than slide into nuclear madness on Earth. This conversation could begin now, as we prepare to build in space. By offering North Korea the opportunity to create land in orbital space cities, we could turn North Korea from an enemy, into a collaborator in the quest for cosmic survival.

As growth and development move into space, it will be possible to give the Earth a break. Life in space can be fast and furious, with amazing creative opportunities, but a slow Earth movement may see airships replace jet planes and cargo ships. Our home planet can become a quality environment, where evolution can resume its march to new diversity.

The chicks will have learnt to fly from the earthly nest in the tree of life and among the forest of stars, where they can plant new trees around new stars for new nests.

WHO WILL LEAD US?

In Britain’s darkest hour a leader emerged in Winston Churchill to rally the British nation to fight for their survival. [14]

When the Soviet Union had taken the lead in the Space Race, a leader emerged in John F. Kennedy to lead the American people to send an explorer to the Moon within the decade, and they succeeded in July 1969. This mighty feat of human exploration called upon the skills of half a million workers and the will of many nations. Kennedy declared in 1962, “We choose to go to the Moon! ... We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win ...” [15]

It is not obvious yet, but we have arrived in our darkest hour on Earth, and if we do not act, we may simply be defeated by the forces of Mother Nature, being armed more each day as CO2, methane, and other greenhouse gases rise into the air.

With the danger not being obvious, there is no clear enemy for national leaders to focus on, and even see how quickly catastrophe can rise, until it happens.

Do we mull around lost like sheep on a hill, until it’s too late to act?

Even now it may be too late, but we must try, we must try and we must try.

“It is our duty to survive.” as James Lovelock put it. [16]

Anyone who understands the danger, must now be a leader of their own heart and initiative.

It is over to individuals in all nations, honest people who care, to rise up in number and fight for peace on Earth.

To all who will fight for peace with the Earth, I would say, the key to victory is to secure a sustainable industrial presence beyond Earth, from where we will be able to win back a safe Earth.

If we attempt to fight for peace with the Earth, on Earth alone, we will lose.

This is because the primal driver in Nature is for expansion, and Nature is naturally seeking to expand life beyond Earth, and we humans just happen to be the means to achieve this. But we have failed Mother Nature, and instead of using fossil fuels as a transition energy, until we could harvest the power of the Sun in space, we got greedy, and we created the conditions for the Earth to go to war on us.

We chose the path of dead life, and that is now coming home to roost upon us, like vultures.

Our only hope is to run with Nature in the expansion of life beyond Earth, while we can still run.

This is the leadership that we must now discover as individual citizens.

PLANNING FOR A PARTY IN SPACE

When you know where you have to go, it helps to have a plan, and in this case, a party plan.

If there is hope within reach, we must dedicate the coming decade to building a city in space. [6]

As this coincides with my 77th birthday in January 2029, I am planning for a grand party among the stars.

Who would like to be there?

Who will help build the venue for this celestial celebration?

Along the way we will secure a sustainable industrial presence beyond Earth, which is the key to human survival in this Universe.

With our cosmic survival secured, we will be able to use the power of the Sun to fight for the Earth.

That fight begins now, as we plan for a party in a city in space.

We must beat the vision drum to fight for peace with the Earth.

THE AUSTRALIAN SPACE PARTY

I have registered the ~ Australian Space Party (ASP) ~ as a business name in Australia.

Under this banner, anyone accepting the invitation to party in space in 2029, can help build the venue.

When there are 500 party members, then we can register ASP as a national political party.

Our first story has appeared in the ABC News Online, featuring Kim Peart and his intention to run in the Tasmanian seat of Lyons in the next State election. [17]

I will be a lion for Lyons, and should I succeed, I will have a mandate with space matters and Earth issues in Tasmania.

Should other citizens join the party and win a seat, then the vision drum for space will get louder.

Should I win, I will have to invite all the willing drummers in Tasmania to meet on the lawns of Parliament House in Hobart for a drum circle, to beat out the vision for the Earth and for our future in space.

Should ASP be launched as an official Australian political party before the next State election, then I and perhaps others, could stand as a member of ASP.

By reaching to the stars and winning access to the Sun in space, we will have the power to deal with all the problems that we have created on Earth.

With the prosperity created in space, we can win peace on Earth, which will serve to deliver improved security in space.

The first space city may be a United Nations trust territory, perhaps similar to how Antarctica works.

Should the international law be changed, Australia could build land in space cities and increase the land area of the nation.

With space we can solve the refugee problem, by creating land for homes in space cities, where all citizens will enjoy a healthy and creative life.

When people come to see that space holds the key to a future on Earth, a clear reason will exist to act, both on Earth and in space.

A clear reason will exist to beat the vision drum.

CELESTIAL VALUES

To succeed, we will need honest people who really do care about their fellow citizens.

There will be no need to continue the age of greed and war in space, where the power of the Sun is virtually infinite, allowing any work to be done, and any dream to be created.

In the celestial realm we can establish a society where the poorest person is wealthy, because everyone has access to everything they could possibly need.

The celestial society will be a creative place in space, but not only in space.

The creative prosperity of space will flow to Earth, which is the only way we can ever hope to send poverty into history on this planet.

Knowing we can solve every problem, we can start that work now.

We can design a stellar economy without poverty.

We can build a stellar society with creativity.

We can beat the vision drum.

SURVIVAL PLAN B

As we work toward building a city in space, we can also build places on Earth that may be needed, should the planet go really mad.

I call these star seeds, where survivors would have all the tools and knowledge to rebuild beyond most any catastrophe.

Survivors would grow food, just as in space, and use robots with remote control systems to work on the surface, whether in heat, toxic air, or radiation.

There could be a thousand or more star seeds around the Earth, and each could keep in touch with other star seed bunkers, using shortwave radio sets.

From the moment catastrophe happens, the work would begin to return to space, a tad delayed, to build a city among the stars.

CONCLUSION

This is the vision drum, beating the rhythm of a party planned for a city in space in January 2029.

This will be my 77th birthday, so who would like to join the party?

It will be a grand celebration among the stars.

It will be a beating of the vision drum for the love of life.

It will be a celebration of our escape from strife.

VISION DRUM

Kim Peart

To understand our role in Nature is the vision drum

as we rise with evolution to the beat of life

to dance to the rhythm of the vision drum

and sing among stars in our cosmic flight

To ignore our role in Nature is to live in death

going down into extinction in a fossil abode

unable to dance in the freezing silence

where the wind will be our only tome

Knowing we are Nature is the vision drum

rising with life in the power of the Sun

free in the beat of the vision drum

and able to share the joy of love

“Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”

Dylan Thomas, 1952

PARTY MUSIC FOR THE STARS ~

Gayane’s Adagio

Aram Khachaturian

2001: A Space Odyssey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRD43FAiHPY

Planet Caravan

Black Sabbath

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SvrOzYtnLMA

Planet Caravan

Jamie Dupuis on the harp guitar

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n680ZrmVBcc

In Search of Space

Hawkwind

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gGPv9hngk4

Jørgen Jørgenson

The Dead Maggies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VzvJNXOasYU

We will need to party like Jørgenson, who lived life like a shooting star, ruled Iceland in 1809, was sentenced to death in London, used his wits with a pen to escape the hangman’s noose, and ended up in Van Diemen’s land popularly known as the ex-king of Iceland, a myth in his own life, and as the king of convicts, is found on the Ross Bridge wearing a crown, next to his Irish convict wife, Norah, as his queen. Scratch the surface of the old sea captain, and a kind man is found, who worked as a medical assistant in the hospital in his London prison and on the convict transport ship sailing to Van Diemen’s Land, where he kept everyone alive after the doctor died. In Hobart he could be found in pubs assisting others in their troubles with the law. He walked all over the island, as people did in the 1800s as a cheaper form of transport, from tavern to tavern, and he may have been welcomed at isolated homes, because of his medical and legal knowledge. To party like Jørgenson, is to also care about others needs. He challenged the stars, and he found his heart. We must now challenge the stars, find our heart, and never lose it.

Have you read a work that offers insight into our predicament?

*Kim Peart was raised in Howrah in Tasmania, is a visual artist, writer and researcher, launched a Viking Society in 1975, joined the space settlement movement in 1976, founded the Southern Cross L5 Society in 1981, which is now called the National Space Society of Australia, has had studio galleries in the Salamanca Arts Centre, Murdunna and Bellerive, ran in the Federal election in Franklin in 1996, also ran in a number of Council elections in Clarence, organised an event in Ross as part of Tasmania's Bicentenary in 2004 with a focus on Jorgen Jorgenson, believed to be the king on the Ross Bridge, was included in "The A List" by the Mercury newspaper in 2007 of Tasmania's 200 movers and shakers at 115 in regard to, "An urban bushland conservationist who has worked tirelessly over the years to maintain walking tracks and protect wildlife from the encroachment of bush-front housing developments.", opened a Tasmanian Space Centre on Rosny Hill in 2007, proposed an event to remember the Moon landing at the moment it happened globally in July 1969, called First Step, founded Space Pioneers in 2011 to develop a space program using the virtual worlds, including Second Life, and now lives in Ross with his wife Jennifer and a tribe of alpacas, where they hold a bonfire every mid-winter to burn a Viking dragon boat, and is planning for his 77th birthday in an orbital space city for 2029. In September Kim and Jennifer founded the Australian Space Party, to rise to the challenge of building a city in space, establish a sustainable industrial presence beyond Earth, increase the land area of Australia in space, raise the nation's prosperity, and be able to deal with all problems on Earth from a space advantage.

NOTE ~ The Australian Space Party (ASP) is a business name registered in Australia by Kim Peart, and relates to a plan to hold a party in an orbital space settlement in January 2029. When ASP has a hundred members in Tasmania, it will register as a state political party also. When ASP gains 500 members in Australia, it will also register as a national political party. By aiming for the stars, we can solve all problems on Earth. By clinging to the Earth, we create problems that cannot be solved on Earth alone. Aiming for a party in space will break this negative cycle. Shifting our thinking to an overview from space will help us to see ways to live in harmony with the Earth, and open the way to human exploration of the Solar System and the stars. A presence in space will also allow us to defend our home planet from asteroids, or build arks in space to preserve life from Earth, should one arrive that is too large to deal with.