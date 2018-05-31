Tourism Tas boss joins secret Cable Car lobby group

On 29th May Tourism Head James Cretan joined a closed private Facebook group aimed to “mobilise supporters to action”.

How can Mr Cretan claim no conflict of interest when he has joined a group whose stated aim is to actively lobby for a company in which he is an investor ... ?

And he is in a key position to lobby for that company to achieve its aims as Chairman of Tourism Tasmania?

The Oxford dictionary defines ‘lobby’ as …

An organised attempt by members of the public to influence legislators.

The Cambridge dictionary defines ‘lobby’ as …

to try to persuade a politician, the government, or an official group that a particular thing should or should not happen, or that a law should be changed

Economist John Lawrence did an earlier analysis on Tasfintalk of the cable car prospects …

• John Lawrence: Cable Car conflicts

• John Lawrence: Cable Car Hype

• What the Integrity Commission says ...

*Lindsay Tuffin has been a journo since 1969, mainly in Tassie apart from a couple of years wandering around Oz and a few years in Pomland where he edited ‘Buzz’, a magazine dealing with church and social issues (beaten in audit circulation only by Aero Modeller magazine!); and a stint as a Uni chaplain back in Tassie ...