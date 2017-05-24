Top 10 Tips for flying with a baby

Family travel expert shares her tips for a smooth, stress free holiday with bub



Family travel expert and inventor of award winning product CoziGo, Emma Lovell, shares her top 10 tips for flying with a baby.



1. Research your airline – all airlines are not created equally when it comes to flying with a family, some really do go that extra mile! Check out their offerings with regard to the size of their baby bassinets and maximum weight of the baby that can go inside it, whether they offer specially designed children’s meals, activities for the kids and extra help whilst you need another set of hands. Some allow free infant checked in baggage allowance, child head sets and free stroller use on arrival whilst at their hub – it’s worth doing thorough research before booking your flights.

2. Consider the time of the day the flight leaves – try and book a flight (if you can) for when your child would normally sleep. Perhaps an evening departure would work best for your baby? Or if they’re great day sleepers, then a day flight might suit them better.

3. Give thought to how you’ll carry your baby and your hand luggage – by having bub in a baby carrier, and a backpack with your flight essentials, you’ll have two free hands to navigate security, manage older kids, and look after passports/boarding passes etc.

4. Be prepared for take off and landing by offering baby the breast, a bottle or a dummy. The change in air pressure can affect their little ears at these times and sucking will alleviate any pain.

5. When booking your airline tickets, make sure you book a baby bassinet (bed provided by the airline at the bulkhead of the aircraft) – this leaves baby to sleep while you can look after older kids, or catch up on a movie yourself. Be sure to pack a CoziGo Sleep Cover. This nifty device is a dome-shape pop up cover the clips to the bassinet, blocks light and all the crazy distractions on the plane and allows baby to sleep on their normal routine. It also doubles as a universal stroller cover once you begin your holiday so you can keep your baby on routine throughout the trip.

6. Pack spare clothes for baby and kids, but remember to pack a spare top for you too – accidents happen!

7. Create Nappy Packs – Rather than lugging a big nappy bag into the very small cubicle toilet every time a change is needed, I packed 10 nappy bags – each on containing one nappy and a few wipes. That way, when you need to change baby on board, you can quickly grab a pre-prepared bag of essentials.

8. Consider packing a small bag with your essentials for the flight that you can keep at your feet (nappies, wipes, toys, snacks etc). If the seat belt sign is on, you have everything you need within reach.

9. Planes can get very cold – dress yourself and baby in layers that can be easily added to and removed.

10. Take some comfort items for baby – toys that he/she is already familiar with, their sleeping bag, a blanket, and don’t forget their comforter. This way, they still have all their regular sleep cues at bedtime.



Emma concludes …

“Above all, try not to worry about flying with a baby – be as prepared as you can be, work off baby’s cues for feed/sleep/play, and remember that you’re doing all you can to keep baby happy on board. You got this – now go and make some memories!”

*Emma Lovell is a family travel expert and creator of award winning CoziGo (formerly known as Fly Babee). She is a mum of two young kids. Emma is passionate about travel and loves exploring our beautiful world with her family in tow, whenever she can. She was an avid traveller before having kids and now she shares her love for travelling with her family.