Tony marries Eric ...
Jon Kudelka, used with permission http://www.kudelka.com.au/24.08.17 5:53 am5 comments
Comments (5)
Thanks Jon!
Would they opt for Abbott-Abetz or Abetz-Abbott for the children?
Eric and Tony don’t have a lock on authoritarian rules. It’s time to legalise a one-off shotgun marriage.
John Hayward
But as they believe that marriage is all about reproduction are they legally bound to try?
#1
“Would they opt for Abbott-Abetz or Abetz-Abbott for the children?”
Michael Fitzgerald or Gerald Fitzmicheal ?
Or to quote Herrbetz on ABC Hobart “the Hobart council is only there to collect rubbish”
One imagines both of these losers spend most of their time parading the corridors of parliament house uttering the quote and verse Leveticus 18
For they are the true abominations!
Comments
Comments (5)