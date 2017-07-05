TOMORROW: Planning Matters Alliance Tasmanian Launch

*Pic: Essie Davis as Phryne Fisher in Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. Pic: ABC TV. Image from the Guardian here

The Planning Matters Alliance Tasmania (PMAT) invites you to attend their official launch party and networking event.

The PMAT is a growing network of over 40 community groups from across Tasmania, united with a common concern over the weakening of the state’s planning rules.

The Tasmanian Planning Scheme is set to come into effect in early 2018 and PMAT is committed to making it better.

GUEST SPEAKERS

Essie Davis: A Tasmanian born actor, and Tasmanian advocate.

Gerard Castles: A Tasmanian business and communications consultant.

Cash bar and light food provided

When: Thursday 6 July, 2017 at 5.30 to 7.30 pm

Where: The Brooke Street Larder, Ground Floor, Brooke St Pier

RSVP: Thursday 29 June, 2017

Tickets are free but space is limited. Please get your tickets ASAP by clicking here:

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/planning-matters-alliance-tasmania-official-launch-party-networking-event-tickets-35371690679