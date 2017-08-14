<Back to Articles
Tim Minchin’s video goes viral ...
Peter, the political system in bourgeois democracies is so residualized by the power of the corporates that sit behind it, guys like Abbott, and anyone else allowed to get to the prime ministership, are little more than order takers and yes men, at least when it comes to vital corporate interests.
Rudd found that out when he tried to tax the miners. The wretched Turnbull knows we have to dump coal, but if he doesn’t want to be dumped by coal, he has to do as he is told.
But the thing is, the system is much more pervasive and totalitarian than that. The loss of governance isn’t just at the political institutional level. It goes right down the grass roots through a marketing system that is more powerful and more difficult to deal with than anything the great state autocracies came up with. They were amateurs. They required state police and gulags to enforce their writ. the marketers don’t.
They can take your children without appearing to have done anything. And if one tries to resist, one becomes the problem and one become marginalized and made to look like some kind of dorkasaur.
The youth culture is a consumer construct created by marketers to get at society’s most vulnerable individuals and shape them into permanent adolescence. Real adults are no longer supported. And the kiddies think they are so empowered, except they aren’t. They are now third generation shop troops with no social software left except the buying impulse, to save while they spend. And they can be sold anything.
We are in much larger trouble than just having to endure dysfunctional institutional politics.The environment is as big a problem as you can get, but if you combine that with a social software stripped society, you end up with the Mad Max scenario on steroids. Once the punters can’t have their toys anymore, they haven’t got anything left, because almost all their social software has gone. And there is nothing more dangerous than an existential desperado.
Now, I am very angry about this parlous state of affairs. I am very pissed off with myself and just about everyone else that we have been so easily conned into becoming part of the operation that is collectively destroying us and the modern enterprise. I too was once deeply invested in libertarian humanism and a member of the oh so conscientiously democratic Communist Party of Australia back in the ‘70s. And it took me about thirty years to figure out what had happened to it all.
I am not angry with homosexuals. They are just deluded. And they just happen to be vulturing the miserable remnants of what was once a social platform to secure the reproduction of the species. It is a bit like the Goths getting all dewy eyed about the Romans and their lifestyle, once Rome had been dispatched to the garbage dump of history.
What upsets me is our cultural destitution, loss of critical judgement and therefore susceptibility to bullshit and palaver…produced by marketers, like the homosexual lobby…Monstanto…The Zionists ...The National Rifle Association…Big Pharma…Coal…
Amongst the worst of the worst of this degenerate junk is the sexistentialist bullshit. How far have we fallen, where we would actually allow ourselves to be defined by our sexuality? It is not that sexuality is unimportant, but it is the least important part of the ground of our being. It’s a bit player in the struggle we all have as we grow up, to establish the values and boundaries that give our humanity some kind of tangible integrity that allows us to be robust, secure and centered characters, who can withstand the vicissitudes of life and have enough left to give out generously to those around them, so that their collective social infrastructure can be capitalized, enriched and passed on as worthy legacy to the next generation. That is what it is about. the rest is colour and movement.
You have been conned by the consumer ‘revolution’ and the sexual one that promptly became its leitmotif, because sex and sexuality sells. And you have been sold. And any old sex will do. Bring it on and any off message player can get into the act, because the real act has all but gone. Basically sex is biological candy to get us into a very difficult and protracted relationship that is bound to tax us to the limits of endurance and patience, to produce by far the most precious product we make; our children.
And at the end of the day Peter Godwin, when indulgence economics and social consciousness really hits the rocks, it will be the people who have that broader vision of themselves who will be a light unto a very darkened world. And they will be the ones who will have the courage, goodness of heart and charity to protect those who are ‘off message’ and who find themselves targets of the anger and resentments that come with the ends of worlds…and the beginnings of something else.
