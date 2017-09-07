‘Threatened Species Unit should be added to threatened list on International Threatened Species Day’

*Pic: Swift Parrot images ©Dr Eric Woehler

The Tasmanian government’s threatened species unit should be added to the threatened list as we celebrate International Threatened Species Day today.

The threatened species unit, part of the Department of Primary Industry, Parks, Water and Environment (DPIPWE) was established in 1995 when the Threatened Species Protection Act commenced. There are currently 680 species listed on Schedules of the Act as either endangered, vulnerable or rare and at risk.

The Threatened Species Unit has historically been funded through a combination of Commonwealth grants allocated to address specific species concerns or through agreements such as the Regional Forest Agreement and State government funding. Unfortunately both State and Federal governments have turned their backs on threatened species so the number of staff in the Threatened Species Unit has reduced from around 15 fulltime equivalent (FTE) to just 2.8 FTE.

“For a State that prides itself on our natural values and relies upon them to underpin our tourism industry it’s distressing to learn there are less than three fulltime positions funded to protect the 680 species at risk,” said CPSU General Secretary Tom Lynch.

“The risks facing most of these plants and animals are increasing as development pushes deeper into their habitats and the impact of climate change bites but the Hodgman government is reducing the resources allocated to protect them,” said Mr. Lynch.

The capacity of this tiny team is reduced further by a complete lack of interest from the Minister, Matthew Groom, who has allowed the Scientific Advisory Committee to lapse by failing to make new appointments. Under the legislation the statutory obligations of the Threatened Species Unit can’t be fulfilled without a Scientific Advisory Committee so the normal work of the unit – maintaining listings, progressing draft listings etc is stalled.

“It seems Minister Groom is more interested in encouraging development in our National Parks and World Heritage Areas than defending the species those areas were reserved to protect in the first place,” said Mr. Lynch. “There seems to be a conflict of interest in Minister Groom having responsibility for threatened species when he is such a strong advocate for development in our reserved lands”.

An example of how under resourced the Threatened Species Unit is can be seen by the meagre operating funds they have been allocated. Following the most recent cuts there are now insufficient funds to pay for public notices to be placed in newspapers advising of changes to the Threatened Species Schedules notices required under the Act.

