This major pledge by Shorten is the key to our future in Tasmania

His most important words were that Labor would create a national Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC)

This is welcome news indeed, and we must all work to ensure that this pledge is followed through, and is fully legislated.

The Tasmanian legal profession must be barred from playing any part in the proceedings.

My research into The Forestry Tasmania/Ta Ann deal over peeler billets, an arrangement which still costs this state a million dollars a week, has been tabled by Andrew Wilkie in the Federal Parliament.

This research reveals the detail, to the long term detriment of Tasmania, behind the gifting of a public asset to a foreign company.

When this case is behind us, then and only then, will this State progress.

Oh, Happy Days!

*John Hawkins was born and educated in England. He has lived in Tasmania for 15 years. He is the author of “Australian Silver 1800–1900” and “Thomas Cole and Victorian Clockmaking” and “The Hawkins Zoomorphic Collection” as well as “The Al Tajir Collection of Silver and Gold” and nearly 100 articles on the Australian Decorative Arts. He is a Past President and Life Member of The Australian Art & Antique Dealers Association. John has lived in Australia for 52 years and is 77 this year. In two of the world’s longest endurance marathons and in the only teams to ever complete these two events, he drove his four-in-hand team from Melbourne to Sydney in 1985 and from Sydney to Brisbane in 1988.