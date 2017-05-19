The wondrous history of the Saracen Foundry ...

*Pic: The Saracen drinking fountain in City Park, Launceston.

Further to the gate enquiry ( here ) …



Please find two contemporary illustrations of Saracen Foundry Glasgow products still in Launceston Tasmania.



Launceston was then almost the furthest part of the Empire from what was then the world’s Second City.



In those days we did not need to move our university into a flood plain in order to steal $150 million of Federal money.



What other Saracen foundry objects are to be found in Tasmania?

