‘The Saturday Briefing ... ‘We know where the bodies are buried’’

*Pic: Flickr, Donkey Hotey

As Malcolm Turnbull stalled on a second leadership vote on Thursday, by demanding those betraying him identify themselves, some of his conservative colleagues were threatening to release damaging information about him to destroy his career.

“We are ready to open the bottom drawer,” a senior MP told The Saturday Paper. “We know where the bodies are buried.”

The brutal threat indicated the level of desperation that had been reached, as Turnbull’s opponents declared they had the numbers to force him out of office and he refused to go without a fight. The blunt warning also confirmed that the rebel conservatives had been planning and quietly organising their campaign against Turnbull for some time, and that they were determined not to stop until he was gone. Karen Middleton reports on the chaos in Canberra this week.



Plus: Paul Bongiorno on the collapse of the prime minister, Mike Seccombe on how climate change was Turnbull’s undoing once again, and Alex McKinnon on the further business links to the Barrier Reef …

Read more here

• Guardian, Katherine Murphy: Scott Morrison faces uphill battle after Liberal party bloodbath New prime minister could accommodate Peter Dutton in government and does not rule out return of Tony Abbott …

• ABC: Scott Morrison and Liberal Party tasked with reinstating public trust after leadership crisis As they return to their local electorates, Liberal politicians now have to explain this week’s events to voters …