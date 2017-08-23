The Rise of the Sleeping Midget

The last few weeks have been somewhat frantic as I have been working hard to get T4T-Tasmanians 4 Tasmania established as a political force in Tasmania.

I’ve found that Tasmanian people generally are more alike than they are different. This is not some blinding flash revelation that I have suddenly chanced upon. I’ve known this for the best part of my life, and I think the main reason for this is our belief that we live in a very special place in the world, and indeed we do.

Tasmania is like no other place anywhere. Our scenic beauty, fresh air, clean water and fertile soils are the envy of the world. This is something that needs protecting for a lot of reasons. Reasons for this are many and varied, but the most important thing is that it preserves our Island State and home, for not only ourselves, but our children and their future, and the quality of life we enjoy here.

The best people to look after Tasmania and its environs are the Tasmanian people, who have been the protectors and guardians of this most special place for generations.

To be able to look after Tasmania properly, Tasmanians need to have more of a say in what goes on here, and Canberra less. Federal Legislation often doesn’t take into consideration what is best for Tasmania, but is what they believe to be best for Australia. This is not always the case, and I can point to two Federal decisions that have enraged the Tasmanian people, those being the sale of the Van Diemens Land Company to the Chinese, and the rubber stamping of fish farms for Oakhampton Bay on the East Coast. Both Federal decisions.

The much laudered sale of the VDL with the 95 jobs it would bring has proven to be a non-event, another white elephant, and the approval of a fish farm in a pristine area of Tasmania, world renowned for its scenic beauty is nothing short of abysmal. Both of these decision were vehemently opposed by the Tasmanian people but fell on deaf Federal ears, so one has to ask “why were they both given approval”?

The answer is simple, a Federal oligarch, that is the party politics system that we have in Australia is the root cause.

Tasmania, if its people stand together as Tasmanians, has the ability to stop these ridiculous decisions that “Mainland Australia” is making on our behalf, often to the detriment of Tasmania and its people.

The solution is quite simple in real terms, let me explain ...

Tasmania has 5 members in the Lower House or House of Representatives in Federal Government. This is because in the Lower House members are voted in proportionally, that’s to say, in Australia every Electoral division has roughly the same amount of people in it. This is why with the changing demographics and movement of population, Electoral boundaries sometimes have to be adjusted to take this into consideration and keep the Divisions balanced in regards to numbers. We don’t see Division boundaries being adjusted too often in Tasmania, because of our population. Because of this, the Federal Government of Australia will always be dominated by the majority of Members from the big population States of Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

To this end, with only 5 members in the Lower House, Tasmania gets very little, if any say or representation in Federal Government policy and decision making. Both Liberal and Labor will tell you that’s not the case, but we know different.

However in the Senate, it is an entirely different kettle of fish. The Senate , Upper House, or more importantly the House of Review is just that. It is there to ensure that no one State is disadvantaged by Federal Government decision, and this is where the power lies for Tasmania.

With 12 Senators, the same as any other State, (because its equal representation, not proportional) Tasmania with its smaller population is in a unique position indeed.

If Tasmanian people stand together, not as Liberal and not Labor, but as Tasmanians then we could given the numbers, hold the balance of power in the Senate in any Federal Government. I don’t need to tell you what that means, except to say that that’s a very big stick to carry. This is where Tasmania and its people can exert influence on the Federal Government to get what Tasmanian people want for Tasmania.

The “Two Party System” has driven a wedge between Tasmanian people at the polls, having to choose between Liberal or Labor, to coin an old Roman adage “Divide and Conquer”. They have divided us, and they have conquered us.

By doing this they have taken away Tasmania’s voice as a State, reducing us to nothing more than a “controlled State” by the oligarchs of the two party system, and that’s how they want to keep it.

This is where T4T-Tasmanians 4 Tasmania aims to change this, and restore Tasmanias voice in Federal Government. By standing together we can achieve what has not been able to be achieved since the two party system came into effect, control over OUR STATE, OUR HOME, and have the ability to make the decisions for Tasmania that is in the best interest of our people and our way of life.

This is a very simple principle to understand, and when you do, you will start thinking like a Tasmanian again, and not one of the “divided”. Don’t believe what Liberal or Labor tell you when they say they are all about Tasmania, they are not. The only thing that Political Party’s desire is “Power and Control”, and the only thing they fear is losing it ...

It’s time for the “Sleeping Midget” that is Tasmania to wake up and take its rightful place in the Commonwealth ...

To achieve this as they say “when you’re at the bottom of the ladder, the only way to go is up”, we have to start with the establishment of a truly Tasmania Political Party….of the people, by the people, for the people, and that is T4T-Tasmanians 4 Tasmania.

We will only ever be Tasmanian. We don’t aspire to “branch out” into other States. Our focus is Tasmania and its people and the preservation of our State and our way of life. We believe in Tasmania and its people and believe that Tasmanian people deserve to be heard and listened to when it comes to making decisions for Tasmania. Something that can’t be done in the Boardrooms in Melbourne or Sydney, or the hallways of Canberra.

Imagine if we told Queensland, New South Wales or Victoria what to do? They would very quickly and loudly oppose that, so why should Tasmania be any different?

By sticking together Tasmania stands a better chance of having some control over our State, and making the decision that effect our land, our people and our way of life.

Tasmania is not for sale to Foreign or overseas investors, but unless we have control of our State, the Federal Government will continue to sell us off so that we don’t become the force that they know we are, the force that they fear will wake up and exercise its influence in Australian Government.

So to all Tasmanians I say this, if you want control of Tasmania, if you want to make decisions for this State and not Canberra or big Corporations, if you want to preserve your way of life, if you want to build a place where our children will stay and not move away to work, if you want progress for Tasmania, then you really only have one decision, and that is to stand together as Tasmanians and not let them drive that wedge in any further and divide us, for in reality we are not a divided people, we are Tasmanians, united by our isolation and our desire to make this wonderful place, our home, the best place in the world.

This is the goal of T4T-Tasmanians for Tasmania ...

So stand together, as united Tasmanians, and claim your right to your voice in Australia and your right to the direction that we the Tasmanian people choose, and there is only one way to achieve that.

T4T-Tasmanians 4 Tasmania is the only way this can be achieved, because it fundamentally is the Tasmanian people working for Tasmania, so join us today, and become the voice that is Tasmania.

T4T-Tasmanians 4 Tasmania…..We Can, We Will

Rob Newitt is the Founder of T4T-Tasmanains 4 Tasmania