Before this election young Will spoke with the chief priests of Mammon and agreed that should he win, he would hand over an extension of a Tasmanian gambling licence in exchange for 30 pieces of silver so that this money would buy him the election.

According to the gospel of St Matthew, when Judas tried the same trick he was so filled with remorse that he returned the money to the chief priests, and then hanged himself.

The chief priests decided that they could not put the 30 pieces of silver into the temple treasury as it was considered blood money, and so with it they bought the Potters Field.

A different account of the death of Judas is given in Acts of Apostles where it describes Judas as using the money he had been rewarded to buy the Potter’s Field, and then in falling there, died as a result of intestinal injuries.

Where in Tasmania is the Potters Field … ?

*John Hawkins was born and educated in England. He has lived in Tasmania for 13 years. He is the author of “Australian Silver 1800–1900” and “Thomas Cole and Victorian Clockmaking” and “The Hawkins Zoomorphic Collection” as well as “The Al Tajir Collection of Silver and Gold” and nearly 100 articles on the Australian Decorative Arts. He is a Past President and Life Member of The Australian Art & Antique Dealers Association. John has lived in Australia for 50 years and is 75 this year. In two of the world’s longest endurance marathons and in the only teams to ever complete these two events, he drove his four-in-hand team from Melbourne to Sydney in 1985 and from Sydney to Brisbane in 1988.