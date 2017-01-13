<Back to Articles
The Online Editor ...
Leunig, http://www.leunig.com.au/13.01.17 9:45 am3 comments
Used with permission ...
Show Comments
Comments (3)
Interesting that none of the mainstream news sources are reporting that Israel rocketed the Syria military airbase at Damascus today.
It is not the online editors that need slapping, it is the owners that need removing.
Definitely foggy weather.
Leunig, as always, cuts to the chase!
‘Interesting that none of the mainstream news sources are reporting that Israel rocketed the Syria military airbase at Damascus today.’
That’s Good News story I would have thought.
Name:
Email:
Location:
URL:
Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?
Before you submit your comment, please make sure that it complies with Tasmanian Times Code of Conduct.
Articles
Editor's Choice
Media
Arts
Books
Plate/Grape
Travel
What's On
Satire
Comments
Tasmanian Times © 2017 | AANDCP
How to use this website | The Legal Bits | About | RSS
Show Comments
Comments (3)