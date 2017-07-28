The net tightens ... Abetz and his German Citizenship and Renunciation

My Petition to the High Court in 2010 is a record of the Abetz matter at that time, and it’s presented here with the more salient points highlighted in red and blue.

In 1974 Abetz was16, technically a child and below the age of consent yet one with a valid German passport. This was not handed in when he acquired Australian citizenship by naturalization. A Naturalisation certificate is not sufficient in political terms to comply with Section 44(1).

A candidate is required to write to his country of birth renouncing his second citizenship. The relevant department in that country then has to write back confirming this renunciation.

The Senators who have recently resigned did not possess this document and consequently they were to claim their pay illegally because they were not entitled to sit in the Senate under Section 44(1). If they continued to sit then they were committing a fraud against the Commonwealth by taking money under false pretences.

This is no different to accepting Centrelink money fraudulently, a matter so vigorously prosecuted by the likes of Abetz and other hard right Australian pollies.

This same law applies to Abetz for the period 1994 to 2010 as he has no valid renunciation documentation from the German government - and I believe he was well aware of this. I suggest that lawyer Abetz knowingly took public money from 1994 until he renounced his German citizenship in March 2010.

Abetz knew when he filled a casual vacancy in 1994 that he did not have the necessary paperwork.

Abetz states that he wrote to the German authorities but never received a reply. How can this be so in such an important matter?

Abetz stated to Mercury reporter Sue Neales that he would produce documents to prove this renunciation. This he did not do, and he never has.

Abetz managed to spin out this complex situation, despite my best remedial efforts, and so with the help of various Presidents of the Senate he eventually reached a safe haven in March 2010 when for the first time he was legally elected.

Under pressure, with the possibility of losing his highly paid job, and the power that went with it, Abetz was forced because of my legal challenge to legally renounce his German citizenship and to document the matter. He produced his newly-minted Renunciation Certificate on the steps of the High Court on the first day of the hearing thereby causing me to withdraw my case. Abetz had to pay his own costs.

Abetz, no country will allow you to renounce a citizenship that you do not have!

The cost of investigating all this may now fall to the Commonwealth if a Senator in the chamber will ask Abetz to make his previous status clear by producing the documentation he has always claimed to be in his possession and which permitted his legal election prior to 2010.

I thank Brandis for bringing this matter before the High Court as a challenge over Section 44 (1).

I request that the Senate joins the matter of Abetz to this challenge.

Download Petition (it’s a two-or-three-step process) ...

Tas_Times_Abetz_27_July_2017.docx

EARLIER on Tasmanian Times ...

• Ludlam and Abetz ... the Goose and the Gander