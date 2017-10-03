The missed chance goes to China ...

Just incredible, in my view. The Libs had the chance to offload Woolnorth (VDL company) - then owned across the Ditch in NZ - to a very local Australian company, chief investor Jan Cameron.

But instead they chose Moon Lake Investments, which has doubts about its viability ( Mercury: Doubts surround China dairy deal ).

But no. Fuckin Greenies would get a hold of it. And that is definitely not allowed, say the Libs. So they flogged it off to China.

That makes a lot of sense, particularly when you learn the latest figures ( Fairfax: China now owns 10 times the amount of Australian land it did last year ).

And, also Fairfax: Chinese ownership of Australian farmland rises ....

Just think, Jan Cameron wrote on Tasmanian Times last year about VDL staying in Australian hands: • JAN CAMERON: VDL in Australian hands: What’s in it for Tasmania?

But at least golden week won’t be spoiled ...

Fairfax: Courting Chinese, Australian real estate agents hope new rules don’t spoil Golden Week

*Lindsay Tuffin has been a journo since 1969, mainly in Tassie apart from a few years elsewhere in Oz, and in Pomland where he had a brief stint as a youth worker and where for five years he edited ‘Buzz’ - a magazine dealing with church and social issues and which was beaten in audit circulation in the Specialist Interest category by Aero Modeller magazine ...!