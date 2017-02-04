The grotesque failure of MIS plantations ...

In, or adjoining the Chudleigh Valley, three large plantations were planted under the Abetz MIS scams: one at Union Bridge, another at the Needles and one at Caveside.

This is the remnants of the Caveside plantation ... all of which died.



The other two were harvested at approximately $10 a tonne.

All three have been returned - or are in the process of being returned - to farmland at a cost of $1500 per acre (over dead trees as the roots push out). If harvested the stumps are more difficult to get out and it costs more.

Approximately 6000 acres of plantations costing $5000 per acre - plus the MIS scam plantation - cost another $4000 plus $1500 to return the farmland to production. Total lost say $10,000 per acre.

Those who bought into the MIS scam lost all their money and those of who owned the land have had to pay at $1500 per acre to put it back to the farmland they started with.

This is the remaining upright dead nitens at Caveside Tasmania.

Come on Lumber and Harris ... tell me I’m wrong.

This disaster - recommended and promoted by once Forests Minister, Senator Eric Abetz - put our local farm machinery business - Loone’s at Chudleigh - out of business as 13 farms went to trees ... all of which are now virtually worthless.

The wheel is going full circle.

*John Hawkins was born and educated in England and has lived in Tasmania for 13 years. He is the author of Australian Silver 1800 – 1900, Thomas Cole and Victor