Today, Minister Gutwein announced that Treasury had decided that the best approach to solve the impasse over the North East Rail Line was to compromise thus: Rail to Lilydale and cycle trail from Lilydale Falls through to Scottsdale.

Is the Government acting in the interest of the people? Three surveys: one by Brian Carlton 7LA/7SD in May 2017 showing 73% of support for tourist and heritage rail. In October 2017, Reachtel, the same company that reports on most surveys initiated by political parties, reported that 70% of residents of Dorset Municipality preferred tourist and heritage rail.

The Examiner survey, which undoubtedly extends beyond Tasmania also supports tourist and heritage rail on the north east line. Three surveys, and yet the government is not convinced. There is no mandate to rip up the rails.

In the Legislative Council a condition was that if rail was proven viable then it would not be used for any other purpose. The Linqage International report proved that rail was viable – and so has the government awarding the line from Coldwater Creek to Lilydale to the rail proponents. Such hypocrisy!

Approval of both houses is still required.

For the line to be converted to a cycle trail, the approval of both houses is required. If you believe, as does Luke Martin, that tourism is the property of the community, you will ensure that the division as proposed is cancelled.

Tasmania does not understand the benefits of tourist and heritage rail. A very successful operation in Victoria.

For a better understanding and transparency, the question of the benefits of tourist and heritage rail should be put to a select committee of the Legislative Assembly. There is so much of this debate on the cyclist side that has not been tested and a select committee would be in a better position to analyse benefits and practicality. The proponents of rail have put all out in the public domain so let’s see a balance.

Today, I am releasing the Treasury report regarding both the North-East Rail Cycling Trail put forward by Dorset Council and the alternative tourist and heritage rail operation proposed by Launceston and North East Rail (L&NER) on the redundant North-East Rail corridor.

It is clear that both projects have the capacity to generate economic and employment benefits, both directly and indirectly.

Accordingly, the Government has decided both parties deserve the opportunity to develop this valuable asset to maximise the chances of both projects becoming viable tourist attractions.

To facilitate this:

• The Scottsdale to Lilydale Falls section of the North East rail line will be used to establish a cycle trail with a walking and cycle pathway to be created adjacent to the road between Lilydale Falls and Lilydale township; and

• The section from Lilydale to Turners Marsh will be offered as stage one to L&NER to gain accreditation and operate a heritage rail service. Subject to successful completion of the first stage, the section from Turners Marsh to Coldwater Creek will be made available and subject to accreditation and scheduling access to the main Launceston to Georgetown line will be considered as well.

This will provide a Heritage rail experience over a total of 21.5 kilometres of non-operational line between Coldwater Creek and Lilydale, as well as access to the 52 kilometre TasRail operational line between Launceston and Bell Bay subject to accreditation and scheduling.

In terms of cycling it allows the Dorset Council to continue what they have started with the existing rail trail between Scottsdale and Billycock Hill being extended to Lilydale, providing around 70 kilometres of cycleways in total.

Allowing both parties to develop their projects will both minimise the costs and risks involved to each party and maximise the chances of both projects becoming viable tourist attractions servicing the State’s North East.

The Department of State Growth will now engage with the proponents of the respective projects to progress the arrangements necessary for the Minister for Infrastructure to facilitate access within the existing rail corridor.

