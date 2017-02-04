The failure of MIS plantations ...

In the Chudleigh Valley three large plantations were planted ... one at Union Bridge, another at Red Hills and one at Caveside. Above is the remnants of the Caveside plantation which died.

The other two were harvested for approximately at $10 a tonne.

All three have been returned - or are in the process of being returned -to farmland at a cost of $1500 per acre.

Approximately 6000 acres of plantations - costing 5000 dollars per acre plus $1500 - to return to production.

Those who bought the MIS scam lost all their money. Those of who owned the land have had to pay at $1500 per acre to put it back to the farmland they started with.

This is the dead nitens at Caveside Tasmania.

Come on Lumber and Harris ... tell me I’m wrong.

This disaster - recommended and promoted by once Forests Minister, Senator Eric Abetz - put our local farm machinery business out of business.

The wheel is going full circle.

*John Hawkins was born and educated in England and has lived in Tasmania for 13 years. He is the author of Australian Silver 1800 – 1900, Thomas Cole and Victorian Clockmaking, Zoomorphic, The Al Tajir Collection of Gold and Silver and nearly 100 articles on the Australian Decorative Arts. He is a Past President and Life Member of The Australian Art and Antique Dealers Association; seventy five this year he has lived in Australia for fifty years. He has driven his four in-hand team from Melbourne to Sydney (1985) and from Sydney to Brisbane (1988) in the two world’s longest endurance marathons; the only teams to ever complete these two events.