The endless wars in Iraq and Afghanistan ...

Before his election President Trump was highly critical of America’s involvement in Afghanistan. Now on the advice of the generals on his staff he has increased the size of the US military presence in that country.

What we know first-hand of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan is brought to us by audacious journalists whose reportage is invaluable and yet too often ignored or forgotten or politically disparaged.

The working title of this memoir by celebrated Australian war correspondent John Martinkus was “Endless Jihad”—for the future of these recent wars stretches far beyond sight. We know they will bear hard on us and on generations to come, but attention wanders and fresh copy from the battlefront is too often “lost” ...

*John Martinkus is the author of A Dirty Little War: East Timor’s Descent into Hell, 1997–2000; Indonesia’s Secret War in Aceh; Travels in American Iraq. From 2004 to 2008 he worked for SBS’s Dateline.

