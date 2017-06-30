The destruction of Defender

The disgusting news last week should be made known to all Tasmanians … as I think most readers would know the lovely old sailing ketch ‘Defender’ which represented Launceston at the Bicentenary Tall Ships gathering in Hobart …

The old icon has been completely and callously destroyed …

Just how far do the claws reach to stifle the story here in Tasmania particularly here in the north where substantial public funds were raised for the restoration and ‘Defender’.

She has gone to her untimely grave proudly showing the Launceston crest on her side. Her dignity was not even spared. The crest was not removed.

The many pictures of the crime shown on Facebook are gut wrenching indeed and I personally, in respect of the ship, believe a full blown enquiry be held ASAP before more deceitfulness blurs the truth.

The whole saga would make a heart breaking documentary and I hope it my come to fruition very soon.

It should be a big interest story for Launceston in particular but the media has not touched it; it makes one wonder if the claws really are that long as we have a news service that dotes on sport and even does a half page on a footballer who stubs his toe and to this end that many believe there is more interest in reading the dozens of brochures that are wastefully some around the letterbox each week.

Reading the many responses on Facebook the feeling is widespread with much anger flowing locally and also on the mainland with very good reason. It is sickening ...

