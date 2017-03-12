The death announced today ...

First published March 8, 2016

Dear Editor,

The death announced today of the last Fuzzy Wuzzy Angel in his village in Papua New Guinea should be acknowledged very loudly throughout Australia.

His name was Faole Bokoi. His village was Manari. He’ll be briefly mentioned in the news.

Bit late now, but perhaps the PM could award him a posthumous Order of Australia representing the heroic support by many Fuzzy Wuzzies during World War 2.

Now that would surely be an applauded Captain’s Choice.

J. Haswell,



Philippines