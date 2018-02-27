The dangerous house demolition ...

Photo shows demolition in progress on 26 February 2017 with potentially hazardous dust blowing over neighbours



The Bay tree, together with the Irish Yew, was listed as a tree of significance. The Yew tree has not regrown. The Bay tree was regrowing vigorously, but as shown in the photograph, it now appears to have been poisoned.



The site remains an eyesore and a fire hazard, with long dry grass, a pile of dry wood from the bay tree, and the remains of the house. The only advice the Hobart City Council could offer has been to call the Hobart Fire Brigade if there is a fire

The Magistrate’s Court sentenced Mr Darko Krajinovic $225,000 plus costs for the illegal demolition. Valuer’s evidence given at the Magistrates Court was that, with approval for 4 units, the site could be sold for at least $700,000. Even after paying the fine, the owner is likely to make a profit as the land was purchased at a discount reflecting the heritage overlay on the site.

WorkSafe Tasmania has not initiated proceedings despite the fact that asbestos is present on the site, and a live electrical connection crossed Mount Stuart Road during the demolition.

Mount Stuart residents regard the fine and the lack of action by WorkSafe as manifestly inadequate.

Mr Krajinovic has appealed the amount of the fine; the initial hearing is listed for 10 am, 19 March at the Supreme Court. We hope that concerned residents will come and demonstrate their objection, and the force of people power, to any reduction in the fine.

*Associate Professor Graeme Wells (UTAS) was formerly at the Tasmanian School of Business and Economics at UTAS.