The Climate to Come ...

There is no graphic that will explain everything but this one goes close to telling us why many people do not react to climate change as an important issue.

Unlike employment, housing and food it does not yet impinge directly on their lives because the impacts remain ‘undetectable’ to most people.

Although the impacts on unique and threatened system and the growth in extreme weather events are entering the moderate range at the 1dC line these are what has been in front of us since the 1950s in a growing crescendo of media attention.

We are inured to disasters and it is hard to differentiate the usual from something else.

It is not until we move to 2dC that impacts occur across all five ranges and it is at that point that turning the clock back moves to a long term project for the children of the children yet unborn, if at all.

It is the dilemma of campaigners, in this case for reducing CO2 emissions and changing the energy supply to renewables. They can see it in the evidence but as many people are not impacted it is not happening for them.

*phill Parsons wonders when Will will get it and do something beyond a bundle of words tied to a payment to an expert to provide a report upon which no action will be taken. SA has a lot of issues and has also led on renewables. If Weatherill is returned on the 17th of March it will say that South Australians get it. After all they have to depend on water from a drying river and put up with the increasing heat of central Australia every summer. If not we will have an outstanding example of the hip pocket nerve cutting the throat.

If you wish you can extend the above to an analysis of the election outcome …