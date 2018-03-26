<Back to Articles
The Cable Car ...
Andrew James26.03.18 5:00 am0 comments
A cable car visualisation ...
See the link on Tumblr HERE
Show Comments
Comments (0)
Love the scar, a pathway that leads the eye to integrate the city with Kunanyi and remind us always of our lost aboriginal heritage instead of the miserable token mention at every public function.
It is also an opportunity to profitably house the homelessness - this strip of land can be a favela, available to the destitute to build their own shelters up the mountain without red tape, rules or public outlay, a river of light to entertain privileged tourists, looking up and shuddering deliciously or safely down into the windows and rough compounds of the poor. And do we know those people in the carriages?
I think it is going to be a fabulous asset to the city and I can’t wait for it to be finished so I can jump on for a ride after I have revisited Mona.
And as to aboriginal heritage, I am sure the spirit of the mountain will get used to it, just like the spirit of the Derwent did with modern ships .. and just like the orange bellied parrot did with wind turbines down on the Bass coast of Victoria.
pin them down on no restricted vehicle access or car parking limits or costs.
hard to envisage their business model working otherwise
and look to no cash handouts, guarantees from the pollies
what says the businesses set up for the cruise ships which could lose will it be 25% or so of their sales turnover.
Mike at #3 nails it with - “hard to envisage their business model working otherwise” ie, with no restricted vehicle access
George, #1 ...
Thank you for your heartwarming connection to Kunanyi’s aboriginal heritage, and your support for legally sanctioned informal settlements in the fire-break.
It’s a matter for interpretation, but one could assume the occupants are traveling to a Liberal party conference at the summit.
5 stars
Name:
Email:
Location:
URL:
Remember my personal information
Before you submit your comment, please make sure that it complies with Tasmanian Times Code of Conduct.
Articles
Editor's Choice
Media
Arts
Books
Plate/Grape
Travel
Satire
Comments
Tasmanian Times © 2018 | AANDCP
How to use this website | The Legal Bits | About | RSS
Show Comments
Comments (0)