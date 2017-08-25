A YES Responsible Reasoned Pastoral Care Response to the Archbishops’ hurtful and damaging NO Pastoral Letter.
Download response ...
RCiA_Marriage_Equality_Postal_Vote_Facts_and_Responses_Sheet.pdf
The Archbishops’ hurtful and damaging NO Pastoral Letter
Julian Punch* AM. Pic: Julian Punch on the cover of a recent Island ...
25.08.17 2:30 pm
0 comments
A YES Responsible Reasoned Pastoral Care Response to the Archbishops’ hurtful and damaging NO Pastoral Letter.
Download response ...
RCiA_Marriage_Equality_Postal_Vote_Facts_and_Responses_Sheet.pdf
Show Comments
Comments (0)