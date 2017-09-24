The absurdity of a 25-seat Parliament ...

*Pic: Image from HERE

Letter to the Editor

Matthew Groom’s admission that the pressure of several portfolios and the need to balance his family life was too much is an indictment on the absurdity of a 25-seat Parliament.

If someone with his capability, intelligence and commitment is unable to deal with the work required then most assuredly few others could.

Think about it: The government of the day will be lucky to gain 13 – 14 seats. One is taken by the Premier, Deputy, Speaker and Treasurer. That leaves 10, take out 3 – 4 duds or those on the outer and that leaves 6 – 7 to divvy up the entire Cabinet responsibilities.

There is no wriggle room for the Premier to allow for any unforeseen eventualities such as sickness or family needs by any Cabinet member. Heavily reliant on faceless advisors or senior bureaucrats Minsters simply do not have the time to really study major issues of the day nor think through the consequences.

Most appear to be just treading water.

All three parties privately agree that the old Parliament of 35 or 30 was far more workable and realistic. The myriad of advisors are paid more than the MP’s so the change could easily be cost neutral – all it needs is the parties to actually agree and everyone would benefit.

The irony is of course that Ray Groom, Matt’s father instigated the reduction of numbers as Premier in 1990’s!

*Dr Ian Broinowski PhD, MEd, BA(Soc Wk), BEc, Dip Teach, worked as an advanced skills teacher in children’s services at the Institute of TAFE Tasmania in Hobart, Australia for many years. Ian has a background in Economics, Social Work and Education. He has taught in a wide range of subjects in aged care, disability services, children’s services, community and youth work. He worked for a period as a house parent in Bristol, England and Northern Ireland. He has also held positions as a child welfare officer in Tasmania and NSW. Ian’s publications include Child Care Social Policy and Economics, (1994) Creative Childcare Practice: Program design in early childhood, (2002) and recently managed Children’s Services 2004. He has spent the past five years studying his PhD at the University of South Australia in which he examined the relationship between enchantment, imagination and creativity, and the quality of the work of the early childhood educator. Ian was awarded the Jean Denton national scholarship in 2001. He is currently teaching online from Hobart in Education with Open Universities Australia at Curtin University in WA and is a member of the Health and Medical Ethics Committee with the University of Tasmania. In 2013 he presented a paper at the Future of Education Conference in Florence Italy on the ‘Use of Humour in Online Teaching’.