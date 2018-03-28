Tasmania’s Energy Future

Currently Tasmania stationery energy supply is largely dependent on rainfall to power the hydro system, on some wind farms on the edge of the roaring forties and the troubled Bass Strait cable. The Transport sector is dependent on imported Carbon rich liquid fuels.

Whilst deciding to expand on a few hydro power stations was logical at the time, when no-one had realized the meaning of the work of Arrenhuis on the predictions for rainfall patterns into the future. Now doubt about relying on hydro to power Tasmania and Victoria must be creeping in to strategic planning.

The impacts of the Carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are here for all to see and for some to deny. The division between the residents of Tathra NSW, who get climate change, and a Prime Minister who says he does but is always ready to deny every event that reeks of what is predicted. In the case of Tathra more intense fires.

Continuing the practice of emitting Carbon dioxide will only intensify those impacts, perhaps beyond the point where they can be limited. Therefore, whatever fossil fuel burning continues is detrimental to the investment Tasmanians have made in their ports and seaside towns, in agriculture, in tourism and in hydro-electric power production.

Why then does a government that says it knows about the dangers of continuing Carbon dioxide emissions not take all the steps it can to reduce its own emissions, let alone those of others in the State?. Are they simply lying about their commitment to avoid stigma as deniers of climate change?

Here a government has just been elected for another four years when, in its last term, not one of the Metro bus fleet has been changed to battery electric, a proven system that is also made in Australia. There are no plans to move the railway to low emission fuels or electrify it, or studies into electric ferries for TT Line, when ferries on the Baltic are already using this technology. TT line will be committing to ferries powered by a fuel that may be very expensive when they are still be in service in 2056.

And then there is the emergency power generation if another drought cripples the hydro system. Currently we have the gas fired Bell Bay generator that sits idle and the backup diesel powered portable generators that have to be rented and installed, although some sites may remain ready from last time.

One advantage of hydro is it can act as a battery if the water is available. However, a hydro acting as a battery cannot always be quick enough, so the Musselroe Wind Farm is about to mimic Hornsfield Wind Farm in South Australia, where the Tesla battery farm is located. It is to provide grid stability services in Tasmania.

But batteries are well behind the leading edge. To have a plant sitting idle at Bell Bay, when it could be replaced by a solar thermal molten salt power plant that could provide power all day, every day, is planning based on a hope that rainfall will not decline, when it already is; that the Tasmania population and demand for energy will not grow, when it already is; and that there will be no more long droughts, when we know there will as the climate changes.

If Hydro is required to keep 30% of capacity in reserve and is only filling up to about 60% of full storage capacity it demonstrates a hopeful approach to risk instead of a planned proactive one.

Then there is the electrification of transport. Those who currently have an electric car are usually those with a large disposable income and yet there is no state-wide charging system to attract them as tourists giving their electric car a run in one of the States with short distances between attractions.

The government car fleet, especially local government, has a limited maximum range needed for most of its trips, and yet appears stubbornly resistant to looking after the long term interests of it’s voters, tax and ratepayers by converting to electric vehicles.

A conversion to electric vehicles can occur over time, to allow for adjustments and learning. The Hydro should have led the way, but appears to remain transfixed in the past. After all were the Hydro to have a system of charging stations around the State they would be selling power through them.

Petrol and diesel may remain relatively cheap for some time yet, but as Tasmania produces none every purchase sees money leave that State, whereas the purchase of the fuel for electric vehicles would see that money stay here.

It would also bring some control over fuel costs, as the cost of producing electric power is lower than the cost of liquid fuels per kilometre and falling.

Instead we see a government without a long-term commitment to the sort of strategic changes to energy production and use necessary for the protection of the existing investment in Hydro power and the whole of the State.

*phill Parsons has, as an earthling, a vested interest in avoiding increasing the impacts of the climate instability he has taken an extremely minor part in creating. phill knows the time for debate is past and the time for practical action has come. He has no time for those who remain in the Age of Stupid.

