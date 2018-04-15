‘Tasmanians rally for a ban on live animal export’

The Independent Member for Denison, Andrew Wilkie, will speak at a rally this morning organised by Stop Tasmanian Animal Cruelty, calling for a ban on live animal exports.

“The footage aired last Sunday on 60 Minutes quite rightfully shocked Australia,” Mr Wilkie said.

“But we shouldn’t be surprised because we’ve known for years about the systemic cruelty in the live animal export industry. In particular the worst offenders are these sheep ships travelling to the Middle East, on which animal fatalities are often way beyond government standards and records are routinely falsified.

“The Federal Government had a chance to put in place a total ban on live exports in response to the latest outrage. But the Minister has failed at every step. What small measures he has announced are nowhere near enough and just shows that the Government continues to kowtow to a small number of exporters.

“Why just in the last couple of days yet another sheep ship has left for the Middle East with, as far we know, no additional safeguards imposed despite all the handwringing by the Agriculture Minister.

“I’m pleased to join Stop Tasmanian Animal Cruelty and with ordinary Tasmanians to call for an end to this cruel trade. There can be no doubt that live export lacks popular support, and the Federal Government started listening to the community and shut the trade down.”

Authorised by Andrew Wilkie MP 188 Collins St Hobart