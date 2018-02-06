‘Tasmanian Peak Bodies share Joint Vision’

A coalition of the State’s leading peak bodies announced today Tasmania’s next State Government will be held publicly accountable for the outcomes achieved for all Tasmanians through measuring community wellbeing.

Katrena Stephenson, CEO, LGAT, said the shared Statement of Priorities for Tasmania issued by a large coalition of peak bodies would serve as the basis for measurement of the next Government’s ability to focus on what Tasmanians want for their State.

“We’ll start issuing our joint progress reports quarterly from the swearing in of the next State Government,” Dr Stephenson said.

“Tasmanians want a State Government that is transparent and accountable against a Vision of the State we know they want: A strong network of communities that work to ensure current and future prosperity is within reach of every Tasmanian.

“We stand here today as a unified group of diverse organisations that represent and provide services and support to the vast majority of Tasmanians across our State.

“And together we are saying to all politicians—all those who aspire to represent Tasmanians—that it is time for them to try a new way of doing things so that we can achieve improved outcomes for every one of us.

“It is time to set our self interest aside and focus on our common interest—the future prosperity, health and resilience of all Tasmanians.

“This means working together to do things differently. It also means each of us having an equal opportunity to take part in our current and future economic prosperity.

“Will our political representatives take up this opportunity to concentrate on that which brings us together rather than focusing on creating division?”

The coalition includes Aged & Community Services Australia (ACSA), Council on the Ageing (COTA), the Housing Industry Association of Tas (HIA) the Local Government Association Tasmania (LGAT), Master Builders Tasmania (MBT), Regional Development Australia Tasmania, Shelter Tas, the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Tasmanian Chronic Disease Prevention Alliance (TCDPA) and the Tasmanian Council of Social Service (TasCOSS).

The coalition’s shared vision is of all Tasmanians having the opportunity to live in vibrant, resilient, healthy and safe communities.

The coalition of peak bodies will jointly host a Leaders Forum on the 23rd February at the Brighton Civic Centre. Their shared membership will fill the 400 seat venue and hear first-hand the responses from the Premier Will Hodgman, Opposition Leader Rebecca White and Tasmanian Greens Leader Cassy O’Connor on a range of policy areas relating to the shared vision statement.

Download ...

http://cdn-src.tasmaniantimes.com.s3.amazonaws.com/files/Shared-Statement-of-Aspirations-2018-FINAL-060218.pdf