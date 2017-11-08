Tasmanian consumers to feel the pinch in 2018 ...

I’m working on a letter examining the forthcoming introduction of time-of-use pricing via smart meters by the State Government’s TasNetworks and will be sending an individually addressed copy to all State politicians. There is a litigation angle which should perk their interest.

In the meanwhile see this article from Canada’s hydro state: British Columbia. This is EXACTLY the situation with Tasmania’s Hydro power and nothing is being said in the mainstream media about it. It is a price increase by stealth.

• Download Australian letter to Australian Energy Regulator on TasNetwork’s revised tariff proposal …

TasNetwork_Dec_2016.pdf

