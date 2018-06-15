It’s a post-election budget for a second-term Government with few surprises. Health is a winner, but anyone looking for a rental property is out of luck.
Tasmanian Budget 2018: Winners and losers
ABC image
13.06.18 6:40 am
1 comments
It’s a post-election budget for a second-term Government with few surprises. Health is a winner, but anyone looking for a rental property is out of luck.
