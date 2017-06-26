‘Tasmanian Brand at Risk if Salmon Farming Continues Unchecked’

*Pic: Fish farming in Macquarie Harbour by Rodtuk, Flickr

The Liberals’ refusal to properly regulate the salmon farming industry, and their approval of Tassal’s East Coast expansion at Okehampton Bay, is directly threatening the Tasmanian Brand.

People are flocking to the State from around the world and injecting billions into the economy because of our clean, green brand.

The 2017 Tasmanian Visitor Survey results show East Coast tourism is flourishing, and visitations have risen 12% in the last year. This tourist jewel will be directly threatened by the Okehampton Bay operation, that’s supported by both the Liberals and Labor.

Some of Tasmania’s best chefs have revealed they’re refusing to serve salmon in their restaurants. High quality Tasmanian food requires demonstration of provenance and environmental sustainability, but this is impossible under the government’s current arrangements.

The decision of top chefs not to serve salmon shows the extent of concerns about the Liberals’ mismanagement of the farmed salmon industry.

Chefs understand diners really care about the almost unchecked expansion of fish farming on the East Coast, the damage to Macquarie Harbour, and the lack of transparency surrounding the industry.

To properly protect Tasmania’s brand, and the East Coast’s tourist economy, the government needs to clean up their act on salmon farming and reverse their decision on Okehampton Bay.