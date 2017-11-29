*Pic: Bearded Orchids
First published November 29
Rain or shine, come every late spring to summer the Tasmanian bush always displays its glory.
This year in the Tarkine the wildflowers look particularly bountiful after the soaking winter rain, and some of these magnificent floristic displays have been enhanced by natural regeneration from the wildfires that swept throughout the region near 2 years ago.
Flag Iris
Sun Orchid
A pageant of coastal heathland scrub
Waratah detail
Native Pigface and coastal Groundsel
Native Laurel
*Ted Mead has been out exploring the natural and wild elements of the Tarkine extensively over the past two winters. Ted claims there is, and aways will be, something more to discover out there, which effectively could consume one’s lifetime to discover it all. For those who are interested there is no better moment than now to see it in its blooming splendour.
Robert Middleton in Comments: Thankyou Ted, for once again sharing the spectacular beauty of Tasmania and the Tarkine with the rest of the world. Your images are a powerful tonic which helps one endure the hate, anger, greed, poverty, inequality, stupidity and political treachery that dominate life these days for many of us. Your pictures brighten the day, rekindle hope for the future, and inspire one to fight on.
