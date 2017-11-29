Tarkine wonder ... what a blooming delight ... !

*Pic: Bearded Orchids

First published November 29

Rain or shine, come every late spring to summer the Tasmanian bush always displays its glory.

This year in the Tarkine the wildflowers look particularly bountiful after the soaking winter rain, and some of these magnificent floristic displays have been enhanced by natural regeneration from the wildfires that swept throughout the region near 2 years ago.



Flag Iris





Sun Orchid



A pageant of coastal heathland scrub



Waratah detail



Native Pigface and coastal Groundsel



Native Laurel

*Ted Mead has been out exploring the natural and wild elements of the Tarkine extensively over the past two winters. Ted claims there is, and aways will be, something more to discover out there, which effectively could consume one’s lifetime to discover it all. For those who are interested there is no better moment than now to see it in its blooming splendour.

