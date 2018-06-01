*Pic: A Pacific Gull takes flight …

Ted Mead celebrates June 1 on the First Day of the Month: My dream to fly

The gift of flight, it is my dream, to see the world afar.

To glide upon the thermal winds beneath the moon or star.

The verdant greens, the mountains crags, the deep blue sea and sky.

With clouds above and earth below in hues before my eye.

It is a space where I can’t be, my feet are bound on land.

Yet flight is free, and life is glee for those who have no hand.

So I spread my arms when I’m in slumber, and soar within the night.

And live in joy upon the wing with dreams of sheer delight.