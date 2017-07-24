‘Sustainable’ Timber Tasmania and the logging near Styx road ...

An approx 1-tonne boulder on the Styx road approx 5 kms south of Maydena ... All pics taken today.



Bank gives way after rain ...



The boulder from a different angle ...

This is a popular tourist drive which Forestry Tasmania has logged right next to the tourist road to the Styx valley.

This has resulted in the banks collapsing. Rocks have fallen onto the road - making it very hazardous for tourists.

Unbelievably, in a bid to gain FSC accreditation, Forestry Tasmania changed its name to Sustainable Timber Tasmania ... even though it has wiped out 80% of leatherwood (stats sourced from Sthn Beekeeping Assoc); and killed the speciality timber industry with its clearfelling practises.



In my opinion, the road may possibly have to be closed due to the ongoing problem it will present - especially after heavy rains. Not a good look, especially when Maydena is about to be showcased with it’s proposed mountain bike tourist venture.

Sustainable Timber Tasmania promotes its use of ‘world’s best practises’.

Says Andrew:

“This is far from it. The bank is way too steep. It should never have been clearfelled to the road, ideally not at all, but at the very least, a buffer should have been left to stop erosion.”



*Andrew is a Derwent Valley resident passionate about the South West in particular. He says: “I was driving out to the big tree reserve for photography when I came across the clearfelling on the Styx Rd on the way out. It never should of been logged and will get worse as more rain comes. How ‘Sustainable’ Timber Tasmania is allowed to get away with this practice - while continually being propped up - is beyond me.”