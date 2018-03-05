That poll: Substance Abuse

Everybody loves a winner, that’s the reason why we all enjoy watching the Olympic Games.

However, the one thing we cannot abide is to see a smiling winner standing on the dais, medal aloft, and holding suspicions that their result is due to substance abuse. We would also not be particularly impressed if we knew we had to wait 18 months to find out the results of the official drug test.

So let’s compare this situation to the election at the weekend. In a supposed Democracy, just like the Olympics, we all expect, demand and deserve fair play. The whole process should be transparent and in the Australian tradition, a genuine fair go for all. That’s who we are isn’t it?

In truth, secrecy and the power of vested commercial and private companies has become the modus operandi behind the scenes of all levels of government and just like the corrupted Olympic athlete, the Liberal Party of Tasmania is guilty of its own substance abuse in the form of the visually obvious, and obscene levels of funding from the gambling lobby.

And just like drug dealers, the suppliers and sellers do not care about the effects of this on society as long as their source of power and wealth is uninterrupted.

We, as Australian Citizens deserve better than this and our “Representatives”, our “Servants” have nothing less than a duty of care to do so much better than this.

*Leigh Murrell is ... just who I am now, old enough to have gained a lot of experience and also to know better ... sometimes ...