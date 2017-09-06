‘Spirit Walker walks out on meeting with Prime Minister’

This morning ‘Spirit Walker’ Clinton Pryor and Aboriginal Elders met with the Prime Minister.

Unlike other Members of Parliament, Mr Turnbull not only refused to come and meet with Aboriginal Elders at the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, but also refused to walk even a few steps outside of Parliament to meet in the Parliamentary Forecourt - despite Clinton having walked over 7 million steps to be here.

Instead, Mr Turnbull forced Clinton and the Elders to go through security checks and into his private Prime Ministers forecourt in order to have any meeting.

At the meeting, a spokesperson for Clinton and the Elders attempted to read out the statement of demands as was shared with other MPs and subsequently tabled in Parliament yesterday.

During this process both the Prime Minister and the Minister for Indigenous Affairs were disrespectful - speaking over the top of Aboriginal Elders to defend unfair policies - rather than listening respectfully.

The Spirit Walker felt so disrespected by the Prime Minister and his entourage that he chose to turn his back and walk away, rather than continue listening to the PM attempting to defend the ongoing unfair and unjust treatment of Aboriginal people in this country.

Clinton hopes the Prime Minister will learn how to listen and engage respectfully with Aboriginal Elders before future meetings planned for November 4.

Quotes attributable to Clinton Pryor:

“I am dissapointed that the PM didn’t come out the front to meet me and Senior Elders, we had to walk around the back to see him.”

“Everything we said seemed to fall on deaf ears.”

“I turned my back and walked away from this meeting with Prime Minister and I think this picture says it all.”

