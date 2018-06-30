Sign a petition to prevent $40m of rail track being torn up ...

The North East Rail Line between Launceston and Scottsdale has been assessed by a professional track inspector to be 95% fit for purpose and the built infrastructure has a value of over $40M.

Yet, Dorset Council wants to tear it all up and put in a 63Km gravel cycle trail - useable by about 16% of the Australian population whereas a train (of which we have several) can service 100% of the population.

We are fighting hard-headed bureaucrats who have chosen to ignore two 70% - plus surveys: one Reachtel of the Dorset Municipality and a more General online survey carried out by stations 7LA/7SD.

And still there Premier states publicly that the rail (cycle) trail has strong support in the North East.

I would not have thought that 30% (included no opinions) could be seen as “strong”. Help us out, please!

