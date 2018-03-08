Shutting down the ‘charity’ sector ...

This attack on the ‘charity’ sector by particularly coal mining industry corporate sympathizers within the political system is symptomatic of the extent to which firstly the tobacco industry pioneered corporate public relations copy book has entrenched itself into the political culture, such that its sponsors and media allies think they might get away with with such a blatantly partisan move, and secondly, at how good organizations like GetUp and other ‘grassroots’ lobbies have become at not just using that culture, but themselves becoming its creatures as well. The clip is a classic of the genre.

The corporate boys’ club doesn’t mind too much when its consciousness manufacturing system is used to promote marginal players like the LGTBI community and libertarian colonization of aboriginal communities. As far as they are concerned, that is secret libertarian humanist business to bolster its own hegemony, legitimacy and special interests within its own and allied minority constituencies.

Afterall, libertarian deregulation, disinhibition in favour of private interests, rights and egoism without boundaries is a broad marketed agenda that the libertarian corporates and their humanist apparatchiks in the system of social administration have in common, are broadly in agreement about and have jointly pursued over a 50-70 year period.

This particular move will probably fail because the fossil fuel industries are in the final phase of a fighting retreat and are threatened with rapid displacement by a competing renewable energy sector, in much the same way as the railways competed with and overwhelmed the canal system two hundred years ago. But in the broader sense, organizations like GeUp are becoming ‘dangerous’ because the system of consciousness management is the totalitarian organism that the corporate oligarchy uses to manage it’s near absolute hegemony over discourse and thought. The corporates just won’t allow their social administration wing to use it against them for long.

This is particularly the case now that the humanist’s regime work to remove the ‘repressive’ and ‘authoritarian’ traditionalist Judeo-Christian restraints and obstructions to the system of consumer led indulgence capitalism is finished. Its role is now arguably redundant as the now collapsed system of social governance they helped unpick and undermine is becoming chaotic and dysfunctional. Too many Royal Commission show trials in the end reveal a social order desperate to shift attention from that collapse onto minor functionaries in the prison system and dead paternalist predecessors. A corporately run MacDonaldized and media driven version of social governance is waiting in the wings to be rolled out to restore order.

This is a classic Church v Crown struggle between pillars of The Establishment that control our world and world views. And my line on this is that Organizations like GetUp are already being absorbed by the prpaganda medium in a classic McLuhanite sense, where the corporate organism and its social apparatchik opposition ultimately synthesize into the same kind of medium-is-the-message conflicted/collaborative dance that once was championed by socialists and liberals within democratic institutions.

One can see that starting to happen in media campaigns to address things like minority discrimination, sexual harassment, family violence, gambling, depression, suicide prevention, etc.

But if that doesn’t happen, and grass roots organizations start to threaten the system, this kind of move being made against them will keep reoccurring with increasing virulence until it prevails.

Once global capitalism fully aligns into a renewables driven electrification of the energy system and starts to cost in environmental services, the grass roots charities like GetUp will lose by far the biggest stick they have got to beat their corporate opposite numbers with. And once the rest of their agenda starts to get critically deconstructed on its own, most of it will be shown to be worthless, self indulgent and corrupt colour and movement,

If anyone is curious as to how that might pan out, it is worth following the way ‘liberation’ is being used by mafioso Godfather and Mother prostitution pushers and traffickers to suborn organizations like Amnesty International to turn the desecration of women into a legitimate ‘industry’ of sexual servitude.

The now under fire and effectively marginalized advocates of the Nordic model of regulating prostitution by criminalizing industry organizers and ‘the Johns’, will suddenly start getting some serious money and organizational support, not just to delegitimize Amnesty, but the social libertarian Establishment generally, that has trapped itself into an ideology of liberty minus the necessary responsible moral agency that underpins and gives it life, which was the deal that gave them the social power they were given in the first place.

We are already seeing some of these moves across the globe as the ideological consensus hammered out after world war 2 starts to unravel. Libertarian humanist values and institutions are not only being marginalized, but are under sustained attack. And libertarian humanism will face the tough choice of either becoming more fully integrated into the dominant system of hegemony and power, or face being slowly ground out of the system….as surplus to requirement.

*Christopher Nagle has been writing for the last 20 years as an essayist, poet and polemicist. The twin tower attacks propelled him from being a liberal/Marxist critic of capital to a broader critic of modern thinking, myth-making and practice across the board, which has culminated in his collection of essays, ‘The Secular Fundamentalist’ ( http://www.writing.com/main/books/item_id/2064958-The-Secular-Fundamentalist )