Shame on those responsible ...

Shame on those responsible. Heads must roll, but they wont. “A toxic culture of cover-ups” will make sure the full atrocities are never exposed.

No public mention of what (systemic) reprisals ‘payback,’ were inflicted upon those ethical and courageous nurse Whistle-blowers who alerted and warned their cruel and dillettante superiors who failed in their duty by avoidance and denial. Another shocking human example of the three wise monkeys. Where were the nursing Unions? Did they know?

Be Warned you brave whistle-blowers, your careers, lives and futures are about to change big-time, forever; hopefully you will survive your State Sponsored ‘punishment’ for speaking out, ‘doing your duty’ - in the public interest only.

1995 - 2004 As an ethical advocate psychiatric nurse, I ‘blew the whistle’ on Spencer Psychiatric Clinic at Wynyard and Burnie Hospitals. Tas-MANIA! I have not nursed since. PTSD Depression. Victim of Crime Syndrome. After nine torturous years I was denied natural justice.



My crime was writing a seven page letter to the Minister for Health.

Despite: The Australian Nursing Federation publicly demanding a judicial inquiry into Burnie Hospital - Ten of my nursing peers publicly ‘begging’ for an independent inquiry - South Australian consultant, Prof Ross Kalucy, ‘The Kalucy Report’ states. “Doctors and managers were autocratic and failed to listen.” Our evidence was never heard…and still it goes on!

My whistle-blowing reprisals ‘payback’ included: Physical assault. Stalking.

Threats to kill and attempted murder using a motor vehicle. Emotionally and mentally terrorised. Then driven from TasMANIA! Destitute and homeless. All on the public record: Please read. “One Flew Over the Kookaburra’s Nest” Non-fiction. Published 2016-17

(Ex SA Senator Xenophon was sent a complimentary copy). No reply.

Solutions: Hon Xenophon’s Parliamentary report, September 2017.

Calls for FEDERAL WHISTLE-BLOWER PROTECTION AUTHORITY.

Decent people are too ‘afraid and full of fear’ in this pretend democracy.

Maybe then those suffering might finally be granted a Commission of Inquiry into the dysfunctional Tasmanian Mental Health, in “The worst health system in Australia”. The last Royal Commission was in 1906.

Next patient please - but who will it be?

• ABC: SA Premier ‘deeply sorry’ after Oakden ICAC reports five individuals for maladministration