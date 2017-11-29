‘Senate says ‘Yes’ to marriage equality’ ...

... LEGISLATION PASSED WITH SUPPORT OF EIGHT TASMANIAN SENATORS



Tasmanian campaigners for marriage equality are today (Wednesday) celebrating the passage through the Australian Senate of historic legislation that will allow same-sex couples to marry.



Long-time advocate and spokesperson for Tasmanians United for Marriage Equality, Rodney Croome, thanked the eight Tasmanian Senators whose support helped pass the legislation.



“After campaigning for marriage equality for thirteen years, it was an emotional moment for me to witness the Senate vote through this legislation.



“I’m particularly glad that the Senate voted down proposed amendments that would’ve served only to further enshrine discrimination against LGBTI people.



“I pay tribute to those Tasmanian Senators who have been the voice for our State’s strong Yes vote, and have done us proud by voting for equality.



“To each of them I say ‘thank-you’”. You have voted to make our State and our country a more just and equal place.”



The legislation was supported by Tasmanian Senators Carol Brown, Anne Urqhart, Lisa Singh, Catryna Bilyk, Nick McKim, Peter Wish-Wilson, David Bushby and Jonathon Duniam. Senators Eric Abetz and Helen Polley voted against the legislation.



Mr Croome also sent a message to Prime Minister Turnbull and all Members of Parliament.



“There is nothing standing in your way to enact marriage equality before Christmas. This legislation should be passed by the House of Representatives without delay.



“After the vitriol and trauma of this debate, let’s make 2018 a year of love, equality and commitment.”



https://www.tasunited.org/