Satanic Hysteria ... and Tasmanian Politics ...

*Pic: Inverted Crucifix at Dark MoFo, 2018

Introduction - “I am the Night, color me Red”

Pic: Dark Mofo ... Dark MoFo has received a lot of criticism this year for its installation of several large, red, inverted crucifixes on Hobart’s waterfront …

This criticism ultimately led to Hobart’s Lord Mayor Ron Christie to speak out against MoFo, certainly in part due to his own personal opinion on the winter festival, but also due to members of the public contacting him and the city council directly to express their concerns.



Advertisement from The Hobart Mercury, 2018

But exactly what kind of concerns have members of the public regarding Dark MoFo?

We have heard some views put forward by Mr Christie and others regarding tourism, but I think we should stop beating about the bush here and focus on the specific issue regarding the crosses themselves.

To begin with, let’s look at the petition created by the Australian Christian Lobby to have these crosses removed, and why.

According to Mark Brown, the Tasmanian director of the ACL:

“How should we respond when such events, either deliberately or unwittingly, are opening the community to potential harm?

Yes, we live in a secular culture, but does that mean we blindly ignore spiritual realities and dangers? ‘We wrestle not against flesh and blood ...’ so can we dabble in the demonic without being devoured?

Yes, we all value free speech, but how far is too far in the name of art?”

Firstly, Mr Brown is concerned that harm is being caused, deliberately or unwittingly, to the community. Secondly, he asks if a secular culture can “blindly ignore spiritual realities and dangers” and points to a specific concern in the demonic. Lastly, Mark Brown, Tasmanian director of the ACL, puts forward a limit to free speech in the name of not offending Christians.

In the ABC article “What Are We Inviting In?” Mr Brown follows on with this theme of demonic influence creeping into Tasmania through Dark MoFo, and how these symbols are “highly offensive” due to the festival’s “occult themes”:

“We’re dealing with spiritual forces here. I don’t think those involved with this event, David Walsh and Leigh Carmichael, would disagree with the spiritual realm being a real thing.”

He said his own experience with the occult resulted in fear, anxiety and torment.

“I don’t think those are things most people would want to invite in, willingly or unwillingly.”

In this article I will do my best to focus on the almost unbelievable hypocrisy surrounding these kind of comments made by a variety of high profile Church leaders, evangelistic street-preachers and the Australian Christian Lobby.

I will attempt to highlight both the political and supernatural fear-mongering that is their purpose.



Part I - “Australian Christian Lobby vs Satan & Free Speech?”



This proposed “limit to free speech” due to offensiveness (and of course to avoid a supernatural disaster) seems remarkably contradictory to the arguments being put forward by the Australian Christian Lobby and the Human Rights Law Alliance at the current Parliamentary Inquiry Into Religious Freedoms.

The Human Rights Law Alliance is a relatively new legal organisation created by the Australian Christian Lobby in 2016. It was managed by Martin Isles until 2018 when he stepped down to once again rejoin the ACL as its managing director.

On the 14th of February 2018 the ACL and the HRLA made a joint submission to the Parliamentary Inquiry into Religious Freedom, outlining their concerns regarding anti-discrimination laws and their effect on “religious free speech”.

According to the first page of this submission, the Human Rights Law Alliance:

“implements legal strategies to protect and promote fundamental human rights. It does this by resourcing legal cases with funding and expertise to create rights-protecting legal precedents. The Alliance is especially concerned to protect and promote the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion or belief.”





On pages 14 and 15 this document gives examples of church leaders whom the HRLA have represented, such as Tasmanian Pastor Campbell Markham and Queensland Pastor Daniel Nalliah.

The HRLA also provided financial and legal aid to street-preacher Caleb Corneloup during his 2016 dispute with Launceston City Council.

This section also briefly mentions Archbishop of Tasmania Julian Porteous, and his previous anti-discrimination dispute in 2016.

* * *

If Mark Brown and the Australian Christian Lobby feel so strongly about not offending anyone based on their religious beliefs, then perhaps both the ACL and the HRLA should cease their support of individuals such as Danny Nalliah, the Pastor of Catch The Fire Ministries in QLD, and leader of Rise Up Australia.

Pastor Nalliah, much like Mark Brown, has been a long-time advocate of this kind of satanic hysteria which we are now seeing here in Hobart.

Pastor Nalliah has claimed that he received a “prophetic vision” from God warning him in 2008 of Victoria’s ‘Black Saturday’ bushfires in 2009, claiming they were a punishment sent by God for the decriminalisation of abortion.

173 people died during this incident.

These comments led a “furious” Peter Costello to respond, stating:

“To link the death and the suffering of bushfire victims to other political events is appalling, heartless and wrong,” he said. “Those who have suffered deserve every support and sympathy. It is beyond the bounds of decency to try to make moral or political points out of such a tragedy.”

Catch the Fire Ministries has given its blessing to Mr Costello’s leadership ambitions on several occasions.

In 2009 Pastor Nalliah insisted the discovery of a “Black Mass Altar” at Mount Ainslie in Canberra was proof that witches were casting spells on the government:

“The type of altar discovered on Mount Ainslie pointed to a black mass, and the work of dark forces wanting to cast spells on Australia and federal parliament,’’ Mr Nalliah said.

“These days people don’t think the devil is real, but we have seen the bad effects of the spiritual being known as Satan, and we believe there is a spiritual fight over the nation of Australia being fought in the heavens.’‘

Asked what evidence of Satan there was in parliament, Mr Nalliah said: “The number of politicians who have serious marriage problems.’‘

Legislation supporting homosexuality, abortion and a push for a Bill of Rights were other areas where Mr Nalliah said the devil was having influence.

Nalliah has also been responsible for organising many of the anti-Muslim rallies that have taken place nationwide over the past few years. In 2015, he was able to organise 16 or so such rallies around the country to take place on the same day, which led to Nalliah working with groups such as the United Patriot Front, and individuals such as Blair Cottrell.

This has resulted in Pastor Nalliah having something of a neo-Nazi “image problem”.

* * *

Campbell Markham is the Pastor of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, in Hobart, which employs street evangelist David Gee to preach in the Hobart CBD. Pastor Markham has previously referred to the anti-discrimination Act as being “rotten to the core” and called for the entire Act to be repealed.



Advertisement from Hobart Mercury, 2018

However, David Gee has contacted Equal Opportunities himself, and utilised anti-discrimination laws in order to force the Hobart City Council to allow him to preach in the Elizabeth Street Mall. Later, Mr Gee contacted Equal Opportunities again to complain about the surrounding shops, which led to at least one store manager receiving a phone call from EO which I have been informed “reduced her to tears”.

Apparently this person said something to David Gee which he must have found offensive enough to contact Equal Opportunities to complain about. According to the Hobart Mercury, Gee did not see his own use of anti-discrimination laws as being hypocritical.

In 2017, I launched my own anti-discrimination complaint against Gee and Markham, in particular due to things such as comparing marriage equality between same-sex partners to incest, bestiality and pedophile relationships, as well as claiming that “physical and sexual assault amongst young people was a contributing cause of homosexuality”.

Both Markham and Gee have compared the children raised by same-sex parents to the children of the Stolen Generation.

Pastor Markham has repeatedly claimed that there is a “homosexual agenda” that is trying to “indoctrinate” children. David Gee has claimed that I myself, was an agent of Satan.

The Human Rights Law Alliance donated $10,000 to Cornerstone Church to cover any “financial and legal costs” they might incur during my anti-discrimination case against them, as well as providing professional legal support from a number of well-trained and experienced lawyers.

On the 5th of June 2018, Campbell Markham and David Gee both spoke as witnesses in the Parliamentary Inquiry as “persecuted Christians”. David Gee took this opportunity to personally speak in defence of the “free speech” of neo-Nazis. See my previous article here:

Campbell Markham was a vocal supporter of Julian Porteous during the Archbishop’s own anti-discrimination dispute with Transgender activist and former federal Greens’ candidate Martine Delaney. Campbell’s wife, Amanda Sue Markham, ran for the Liberal party against Martine Delaney for the seat of Franklin in 2016.

Amanda-Sue Markham has faced questions in the past regarding her husband’s extreme views, as well as being accused of misleading the public about her own medical qualifications as a nurse.

Now that Amanda-Sue Markham is once again a fully registered nurse, I would be very interested in hearing her medical perspective regarding the accuracy and misleading nature of the medical information being presented by her husband Campbell Markham regarding the so-called “Dangerous Health Risks” of homosexuality. Pastor Markham claims this information was sent to him by an “anonymous GP” in Hobart.

Bill Muehlenberg, social commentator and author of the extremely controversial book “Dangerous Relations: The Threat of Homosexuality” has referred to both Campbell Markham and David Gee as “heroes” whilst simultaneously lashing out at Christians who did not support them.

“Why are they silent when they should be standing up for their faith and for religious freedom? Just what is wrong with most Christians today? Are they gutless, spineless and careless frauds? It sure seems that way. But I do know for a fact that folks like David Gee and Campbell Markham most certainly are not compromised cowards.

They are standing strong to uplift the name of Jesus Christ and defend biblical truth and values, even in the public arena, and they are willing to pay the price for doing this. They are heroes, and they will have their God-given reward for their powerful Christian witness.”

Muehlenberg concludes:

“But shame on all those craven, carnal Christians who will never speak up when it matters; never stand up for Jesus Christ; never dare rock the boat. They too, will appear before their Lord one day, but I would not want to be in their shoes.”

* * *

A surprising fact that is not often discussed during these political and religious conversations is just how many members of the Australian “Christian” community do not even consider each other to really be Christian at all.

Due to the wide variety of denominations, there is often conflict within this community when it comes to who the “real” Christians really are, and this remains largely ignored.

Some of these differences can be subtle, while others are more obvious.

When it comes to the sheer weight of numbers however, groups like the ACL & HRLA are able to recognise the political power these individual people of faith can wield when united under an umbrella-term like Christianity.

What one Christian church would consider to be a miracle however, the next would consider to be quite literally demonic or satanic in nature.

Street preacher Caleb Corneloup, for example, considers the Catholic Church to be the work of Satan and the anti-Christ.

The HRLA has provided financial and legal support to Caleb Corneloup during his Federal Court case against Launceston City Council in 2016 when Caleb was denied a permit by the council to allow him to preach in the Launceston CBD.

After Corneloup’s victory in court, the Launceston City Council was forced to cover the cost of Caleb’s legal fees, totalling to over $40,000 in taxpayers’ money. It was also revealed that Caleb has cost Adelaide City Council nearly $740,000 in legal fees over several years.

Launceston city council general manager Robert Dobrzynski stated that:

“In effect, the ruling has created a benchmark that the council has limited flexibility on.”

Caleb Corneloup has a long history of not only criticising, but flat out harassing other Christian churches and not just the Catholic Church. Strangely enough, it seems that one of the few churches Caleb Corneloup simply refuses to hold to any sort of standard would be his brothers, despite several accusations of cult-like behaviour being levelled against Sam Corneloup and his “Street Church” organisation. Clearly Caleb is not his brother’s keeper.

Caleb Corneloup has preached alongside David Gee in Hobart several times, at one point taking turns with a megaphone to protest abortion across the road from the “speakers spot” area David Gee demanded be created to facilitate his “religious free speech”.

To my knowledge, neither David Gee nor Campbell Markham have yet to make any public statement regarding Caleb’s anti-Catholic rhetoric or harassment of other Christians, despite their avid support for Archbishop Julian Porteous.



Part II - “Julian Porteous… Demon Hunter”

During the mild hysteria surrounding this year’s Dark MoFo festival, Tasmanian Archbishop Julian Porteous wrote to the Hobart Mercury about the inverted crosses, wherein he expressed concerns about how these symbols are quite often used with “sinister intentions” and to promote “spiritual darkness”.

To fully understand Archbishop Porteous’s specific concern here, I think it is important to look at his interview with The Weekend Australian Magazine in 2010 for its article “Duel with the Devil” where the Archbishop discusses his views on the supernatural, the occult, demonic possessions and exorcisms.

“Many of these people who approach the church for exorcism have got involved with various new-age or occult practices,” says Bishop Porteous. “What starts off seeming innocuous and not creating any difficulties at some stage turns dark. They start to experience quite frightening personal phenomena and it is at this stage they turn for help.”

During the interview, Julian Porteous blames a variety of new age practices such as Yoga, Reiki, Tarot, fortune telling and séances as being a sort of “gateway” into the world of the demonic and the supernatural ... as well as the Harry Potter and Twilight book series.

“While Twilight and Harry Potter are not in themselves demonic, they can lead to a fascination in this world and young people can be drawn and become more attracted to these things.”

“I would like to normalise, rather than sensationalise, the ministry of exorcism,” says Bishop Porteous, who performed dozens of exorcisms himself before appointing an official exorcist to his Sydney Archdiocese. “It would be good if the ministry (of exorcism) was established in dioceses around Australia, and priests were appointed who had the competency to carry it out,” he says.

What exactly are Julian Porteous’s standards when it comes to being a “competent” Exorcist?

How open is this branch of the Catholic Church to the public? What kind of “supernatural phenomena” takes place during these alleged possessions?

Most importantly, how can a priest tell the difference between genuine psychological disorders and so-called “demonic” activity?

At the time of writing, Julian Porteous claimed that no one keeps figures on how many officially appointed exorcists there are in Australia. The article claimed that the identity of Sydney’s official exorcist was kept secret.

Father Gregory Jordan, the former official exorcist for Brisbane’s Catholic Archdiocese (now deceased) claimed that:

“It does not occur in most everyday exorcisms, but I have seen the sort of stuff which Hollywood would go for. When people react badly to the exorcism, I’ve seen the convulsions, the rigid bodies, the frothing, the gibbering, the (speaking in unknown) tongues.”

According to Duel with the Devil, Father Jordan claimed to have been performing around one exorcism per week for a period of seven years, and that his services had been on the rise, especially in Queensland.

“I regard Queensland as Sodom and Gomorrah,” he chuckles. “It should be pounded with fire and brimstone.”

But father Jordan is scathing of those who dismiss as fiction the notion of demonic possession of a person or a home. “It is nothing to do with mental illness when you see a household where the dog refuses to go into the room where there is a problem; where it is distinctly cold for no reason; where physical contact is made by night visitors and where the cat jumps right through the wire door at the back.”

Archbishop Porteous however, attempted to downplay the “Hollywood” depiction of the majority of mainstream exorcisms, stating:

“You often go through a prayer of exorcism and nothing external will happen to that person at all, and they will say only that they feel a gentle relief. But other times there can be a more dramatic reaction, where the body reacts by swaying, or by writhing on the floor. The demonic presence can also react with a voice that responds in anger and ridicule at the exorcist. The voice will sometimes be gruffer than the person’s voice with lots of swearing.”

When pressed for further details surrounding his own experiences with exorcisms and supernatural phenomena (and after some persuading) Archbishop Porteous claimed:

“I have seen things like the face of a woman changing to be like the face of a monkey. The face changed and it was quite eerie. Sometimes I have seen hate in the eyes of someone as they lunged at me. But these are definitely not the normal experiences.”

While concerns for the mental health of the “possessed” are indeed brought up in the article, one aspect is clearly not mentioned at all ... the mental health of the Exorcists themselves.

* * *

Duel with the Devil also mentions the International Association of Exorcists, a “secretive organization” co-founded in 1993 by Father Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s former chief exorcist, and Father Jeremy Davies, exorcist for London’s Westminster Archdiocese. In 2010 this organization was believed to have around three hundred members.

The article mentions how Father Amorth has claimed to have performed over 70,000 exorcisms during his career thus far, recounting some of his own experiences with the supernatural from his book “Memoirs of an Exorcist”:

“Earlier this year Father Amorth published Memoirs of an Exorcist, in which he recounts how some of his clients vomited up objects such as nails or glass. “You get used to being vomited over,” he told the Times in Britain. “I once performed an exorcism on a woman who managed to hit me in the face with a stream of vomit from the other side of the room – physically impossible.”

The psychological condition of swallowing sharp foreign objects such as nails is known as Acuphagia. There are multiple instances where “historical accounts” of demonic possession have included instances of vomiting up nails and foreign objects, and it was a lack of understanding of this condition that led many to believe that this phenomena as being supernatural in nature.

The fact that the Catholic Church’s pre-eminent expert on demonic possession is still relying on this kind of misdiagnosis to back up his “supernatural” claims should bring into sharp focus the seriousness of this issue.

Perhaps even more alarming is that Father Amorth believes his authority on this matter outweighs that of Pope Francis himself.

In 2013, while celebrating Mass in St Peters Square, Pope Francis prayed for a young boy in a wheelchair by laying his hands directly on the top of the boy’s head.

Immediately the young man began shaking, opening his mouth as though screaming, and it quickly became apparent that he did not respond well to this close physical contact from Pope Francis.

Clearly an honest, and extremely uncomfortable, mistake had been made.

However, one Italian religious TV channel ran a story that Pope Francis was in actuality performing an impromptu demonic-exorcism on this boy, despite repeated statements to the contrary made by the Vatican.

“The Holy Father did not intend to perform any exorcism,” Vatican spokesman Federico Lombardi said in a statement, after the claims by TV 2000, which is owned by the Italian bishop’s network.

“As he often does with sick and suffering people who are presented to him, he simply intended to pray for the suffering person.”

According to Father Gabriele Amorth however, Pope Francis was indeed performing an exorcism on the young boy, despite the Vatican’s official statements.

“[The] act was an exorcism alright, and if Father Lombardi denies this, he clearly does not have a clue.”

“That was a real exorcism and what is more, the boy the pope exorcised came to me today,” Amorth said in a radio interview quoted in La Stampa daily’s Vatican Insider insert.

“His name is Angelo and he is possessed by four demons. I performed a long exorcism on him.”

Gabriele Amorth is not a man at war with the Devil ... this is a man who is willing to take advantage of other people’s mental illness and physical disabilities, and quite possibly may very well be suffering from his own psychological issues as well.

The only thing Gabriele Amorth is at war with is common sense, decency, and the dignity of those he would opportunistically label as being “possessed”.

And, quite possibly, the Vatican’s public image to boot.

* * *

After reading Duel with the Devil, I was left with a strong suspicion that Archbishop Porteous, despite claims to the contrary, was embarrassed to openly discuss his views on modern day exorcism within the Catholic Church. He has been remarkably silent on this matter since this interview.

I believe that he, like many others within this sub-sect of the Catholic Church, are aware that every single case of “demonic possession” that is brought to them would have the potential to be a serious mental health issue for the “victim” involved, and yet another potential scandal for the church itself.



Hence, the secrecy surrounding the identities of these exorcists.

Furthermore, I believe Archbishop Porteous is fully aware of how embarrassing this subject can be for the church as a whole, and there are many within the church itself who are strongly opposed to this continued practice.

We are left only with vague assurances from Archbishop Porteous that these exorcists are able to competently differentiate between psychological disorders and “genuinely possessed” individuals, and that this can be safely guaranteed under a blanket of secrecy and obfuscation provided by the Catholic Church.

Recently, Attorney-General Elise Archer called for Tasmanian priests to report confessions of child abuse to the police.

Unsurprisingly, Archbishop Porteous rejected this common sense proposal, claiming that this will somehow put children’s safety at even more risk.

Instead of dealing with the issues directly facing the Catholic Church with dignity, seriousness and genuine regret for the actions covered up by their institution, Julian Porteous would rather take the opportunity to only further promote an aura of suspicion and fear already being generated by a simple art installation.

Fortunately, not everyone in the Christian community shares his views, not only on the issue of exorcism and Dark MoFo, but on the so-called “sacredness” of the confessional. In 2001, the NY Times ran this article about one priest, Joseph Towle who, for ten years, kept secret a confession that resulted in two innocent young men being falsely charged with murder.

Although Father Towle eventually came forward (after the death of the actual murderer, and permission from the local Archbishop) the impact of this “sacred” confession had already destroyed the lives of two innocent people who had spent years in prison for a crime they did not commit.

If this is how murder is treated when it comes to confessions, how can Archbishop Porteous seriously imply that sexual assault will be treated any better? This approach does nothing to protect the victims of such crimes, nor does it hold their attackers to any standard of accountability.

Anything that has allowed this much harm to take place for so long no longer deserves to be called “sacred” until more than just the bare minimum of effort is put into actually stopping the damage it is causing.

* * *

To return to Mark Brown’s earlier comments on whether a secular world can blindly ignore spiritual dangers, I am inclined to agree with him, yet clearly not for the same reasons.

As a secular individual, I am concerned about the damage caused to people’s mental and physical health by pseudo-exorcists who take advantage of people’s vulnerable states in order to further their own personal spiritual propaganda, using these individuals as human props to terrify others into compliance.

In particular, the perspective within certain churches that they are somehow above the law because they “answer to a higher authority” that a secular world does not actually recognise.

What we here in Australia can (for the most part) laugh off or ignore continues to cause serious harm around the world.

In 2008, the BBC’s Channel 4 ran a documentary titled “Saving Africa’s Witch Children”. This documentary focused on the phenomena of “child witchcraft accusations” and how a modern day witch-hunt led to the mutilation, torture and deaths of untold thousands of children in the Akwa-Ibom region of Nigeria over several years.

This hysteria was promoted by evangelical churches who filmed their own propaganda videos which were marketed as “horror films” to the Nigerian public. These “horror films” usually involved children killing their own parents with supernatural powers. Any mysterious illness, accident or death was blamed on these “child witches”.

Tragically, as a result of this propaganda campaign, thousands of children were tortured to death to “expel evil spirits” by professional exorcists ... for a hefty price of course. Those who survived were usually then forced out of their homes and communities out of fear, carrying horrific scars or branding-marks from their brutal “exorcisms”.

However, thanks to the efforts of true heroes like Gary Foxcroft and the child protection organisation “Stepping Stones Nigeria”, significant legal changes were implemented to start cracking down on the exorcists and church leaders promoting this hysteria. A follow up documentary was later filmed, showing first-hand how those changes to the law were being implemented to protect these children. The contrast between the two films is truly amazing.

PLEASE NOTE: Whilst I do encourage readers to consider watching this documentary series, I CANNOT STRESS ENOUGH THE EXTREMELY DISTURBING CONTENT OF THESE FILMS. It is not my intention to bombard people with hideous imagery in order to garner an extreme emotional response based on the heart-breaking and downright sickening footage from this documentary series. I watched this documentary very early to the original release date, late at night on SBS. These things … I will never forget, and honestly, I do not wish those memories on anyone (with the notable exception of many, many so-called exorcists).

We are fortunate beyond words that we live in time and place where we can only look back in grim fascination at our own disturbing history with witch-trials and religious persecution, but this horror-show from our own collective past … this utter nightmare made manifest … continues to haunt the world to this very day.

It is difficult to understand what this really looks like until we see it for ourselves. These children deserved far better than what happened to them.

Despite the changes made to protect children in regions such as Akwa-Ibom after the airing of this documentary, the labelling of children as being witches and wizards can still be the equivalent of a death sentence in many countries to this day.

During the Marriage Equality debate in Australia last year, the Catholic Standard ran an article discussing how other countries responded to the issue of same-sex marriage.

This article included a map of 54 African countries, and how each individual country approaches the issue of same sex marriage.

This map showed that only one out of fifty-four African countries recognised by the United Nations in 2017 supported marriage equality between same-sex partners.

Out of the 53 African countries whose governments do not support marriage equality however, many have laws criminalising homosexuality, with some even enforcing life in prison or even the death penalty as punishment for the “crime” of homosexuality.

During an interview hosted by the Catholic Chaplaincy at Sydney University in 2011, Father Jordan spoke about how the supernatural and diabolic were still “active and tangible” in places such as Africa:

“They did a study which compared and contrasted the way in which the Devil figures in the United States and in Africa. In the United States … under the carpet, under the bed, (you know) behind closed doors; it’s all secretive and he’s hidden. He (the Devil) doesn’t really show his hand. And people gaily go along of course, they don’t - they don’t actually - they’re confronted with evil on every page of the (news)paper. Evil is written there, it’s appalling; the Sunday paper for instance … Okay. So sin is (most) certainly everywhere, (but) there’s not the same “sense” of sin, and the two go down, the sense of the reality of the Devil and the sense of sin both decline simultaneously.

In Africa, the devil doesn’t play those tricks. He comes out and scares the living daylights out of them, and is very, very active and tangible. And of course they are very close to those times when … I remember as a boy hearing that there was a distinct difference in a missionary territory when a missionary went in and celebrated the first mass there. That really shook the spirits, and it changed the system. I dunno, this was a report, but I believe it, and of course Africa was sunk in all of this sort of stuff with their witch-doctors and so on, and you’ll see it in that film “Black Robe” by an Australian director, and there’s that funny-old shaman thing with his (shakes hand) rattling his (uh) amulets and his charms and whatever they are … it wasn’t very charming.”

With as much respect I can muster for the late Father Jordan, his own charms are entirely lost on me, and he was walking on extremely thin ice the way he spoke about “funny old shamans” and “witch-doctors”.

As with Mark Brown, I am forced to agree with the late Father Jordan, but once again for very different reasons. The only thing truly diabolical here is the way that we, as human beings, are capable of treating each other when afflicted with this kind of predatory fearmongering.

In this interview, Father Jordan claimed that Father Jeremy Davies, co-founder of the International Association of Exorcists, cannot actually tell if a person is mentally ill or possessed until the exorcism itself is taking place:

“Father Jeremy Davies from London, he said sometimes you cannot tell until you are actually in the exorcism.”

“And then if they start to manifest, as this man did with me last week - that’s what it’s called - well that’s clear evidence, unless it’s an extremely smart actor who’s read up about it and wants to attract attention or something … and you can never exclude that possibility. But it’s pretty genuine normally, yes.”

Despite these exorcists all claiming that they endorse psychological and medical help for the majority of those coming to them for “treatment”, the mere fact that so many have been seeking these exorcisms in the first place is a sign that when it comes to belief in demonic possession, there is no decline in steady customers who are living in genuine fear, and just seeking some kind of basic reassurance.

And as for these exorcists who are using their own private discretion to discern between those who are “possessed” and those who are just mentally ill … Well, did you ever hear the one about how to a hammer, the whole world looks like a nail?



Conclusion – “But is it art?”

I understand that for many in our community it is easy enough to ignore the often bizarre and outlandish claims of demons, exorcisms and the supernatural, even when made by such prominent and public figures such as these.

However, I believe that it is precisely because of the lack of attention that some of the worst aspects of these beliefs can thrive, even here in Tasmania. For many people, it does not become a problem until a loved one is directly affected.

Surprisingly, one person who may understand this better than most is Hobart Mayor Ron Christie.

In Date, Ron Christie raised considerable attention to a Tasmanian cult “Infinity Forms of Yellow Remember” whose members included nurses working at the Hobart Royal Hospital and who were alleged to have been attempting to sell miracle cures to terminally ill patients for thousands of dollars.

Let’s all just take a moment to let that sink in.

I do not agree with Mayor Christie’s reaction to the Dark MoFo Winter Festival, but I believe that he deserves some serious credit for previously raising this issue to the public’s attention. The tragedy however is how quickly we all seem to forget the lessons learned from cases such as these.

At what point does “religious free speech” become lying about medical information, or selling false hope in exchange for money, political power, or simply cheap fame?

To conclude this article, I would like to do my part for “religious free speech” and take a moment to return to page 15 of the submission made by the HRLA and ACL, specifically point 102, where this document highlights the “chilling” aspect of non-disclosure agreements made during conciliation meetings:

“Unfortunately, non-disclosure agreements normally feature where the complaint is resolved during mediation, so the true extent of the chilling effect on religion among other freedoms is very difficult to ascertain.”

During my own conciliation meeting with Campbell Markham and David Gee, I repeatedly requested that the details of our conciliation be made available to the public. However, Campbell Markham and David Gee insisted on keeping these details confidential as part of their proposed “resolution”.

The only thing chilling here is that either both Markham and Gee intentionally kept this information from the HRLA when this submission to the parliamentary inquiry was drafted, or the HRLA knew this information and simply chose to ignore it entirely.

Either way, should I face any serious legal repercussions from Cornerstone Church for breaking confidentiality like this, I am sure the Human Rights Law Alliance will provide adequate legal representation and financial aid to cover any fines I may incur.



*Sam Mazur is an atheist who has an interest in paranormal and supernatural claims and conspiracy theories, as well as alternative spiritual beliefs, cults and con-artists. Whilst not himself a believer, Sam promotes critical-thinking and general awareness towards these subjects within the community.

Additional Information:

• For more information of religious persecution against African LGBTQI communities, check out this interview with Transgender and Human Rights activist Pepe Julian Onziema on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. You can watch the extended interview here: PEPE JULIAN INTERVIEW https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2W41pvvZs0&

• You can read my entire written withdrawal from my Anti-Discrimination complaint here: WRITTEN WITHDRAWAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jcn8y_eI0UQ

• Finally, for more information on the insidious “Homosexual Agenda” just click here: AGENDA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTa9DfOnltA&

Links in Order ...

Hobart’s Dark Mofo’s dark and downward trajectory

https://www.acl.org.au/hobart_s_dark_mofo_s_dark_and_downward_trajectory

Petition against Hobart’s Dark Mofo inverted crosses demands removal

http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-06-11/petition-against-dark-mofo-upside-down-crosses/9857252

Human Rights Law Alliance website

https://www.hrla.org.au/about_us

HRLA - Submission to Expert Panel

https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/acl/pages/9061/attachments/original/1519269740/Submission_to_the_Expert_Panel_on_Religious_Freedom.pdf?1519269740

Pastor Danny Nalliah’s church faces tax bill after charity status revoked

https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/pastor-danny-nalliahs-church-faces-tax-bill-after-charity-status-revoked-20170117-gtsxbc.html

Peter Costello slams cult’s Victorian bushfire retribution claims

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/archive/news/costello-slams-cults-retribution-claims/news-story/bcfac228d6025a1f08d523dfb00334f7

‘Evil spells are being cast on parliament’

https://www.news.com.au/national/breaking-news/evil-spells-are-being-cast-on-parliament/news-story/a84521017f8385c1ec76d0bb48d6895f

John Safran reports from the Reclaim Australia rally, where things were even scarier than he expected

https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/real-life/news-life/john-safran-reports-from-the-reclaim-australia-rally-where-things-were-even-scarier-than-he-expected/news-story/e83619ed3c7ce1878520c2b26a798a9c

Blair Cottrell, rising anti-Islam movement leader, wanted Hitler in the classroom

https://www.smh.com.au/national/blair-cottrell-leader-of-aussie-patriots-upf-wanted-hitler-in-the-classroom-20151016-gkbbvz.html

Talking Point: Discrimination Act rotten to the core and the antithesis of freedom

https://www.themercury.com.au/news/opinion/talking-point-discrimination-act-rotten-to-the-core-and-the-antithesis-of-freedom/news-story/357b1f5699b465c7b48c06cffc0c8bc2

Battle Log

http://www.operation513.com/battlelog/id/1030/

The tragic health risks of the homosexual lifestyle

http://campbellmarkham1970.blogspot.com/2011/07/tragic-health-risks-of-homosexual.html?q=beg+you+to+demand

Homosexual parenting, right or wrong?

http://campbellmarkham1970.blogspot.com/2012/02/homosexual-parenting-right-or-wrong.html?q=beg+you+to+demand

Homosexual Posters for our Preschools

http://campbellmarkham1970.blogspot.com/2011/05/homosexual-posters-for-our-preschools.html?q=agenda

Review of Strained Relations by Bill Muehlenberg

http://campbellmarkham1970.blogspot.com/2011/11/review-of-strained-relations-by-bill.html?q=beg+you+to+demand

Cornerstone Presbyterian Church Legal Defence Fund

http://cornerstonehobart.com/legal-defence-fund/

Tasmanian preacher tells religious freedoms inquiry that neo-Nazi views should be expressed publicly

https://www.examiner.com.au/story/5450448/ugly-views-need-expression-says-tasmanian-preacher/

Don’t prejudice the case against Julian Porteous

http://campbellmarkham1970.blogspot.com/2015/11/dont-prejudice-case-against-julian.html?q=porteous

Election 2016: Liberal a former Christian Democrat with hardline abortion stance

https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/election-2016-liberal-a-former-christian-democrat-with-hardline-abortion-stance-20160617-gpl7gq.html

Dangerous Relations

https://billmuehlenberg.com/2014/07/28/dangerous-relations/

Yet More Nasty Attacks on Religious Freedom

https://billmuehlenberg.com/2017/07/31/yet-nasty-attacks-religious-freedom/

Faith Alone For Salvation | Roman Catholic Church Exposed Series #2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvIztrQ82WQ&t

The Blasphemous Idolatry of the Catholic Mass

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYvOY2-zW-k

ADF - Corneloup

https://adfinternational.org/legal/corneloup-caleb-v-launceston-corporation/

HRLA - Corneloup

https://www.hrla.org.au/corneloup

Launceston City Council to pay court costs for public preacher

https://www.examiner.com.au/story/4491147/court-costs-for-preacher-total-40000/

Unholy church war breaks out in court

http://www.adelaidenow.com.au/news/unholy-church-war-breaks-out-in-court/news-story/5e72f76dd8a5fa6b5cfc6262ab7cfcd3?sv=e5e96e70e5a382246f098b0a30cbf4e0

Street preacher says Adelaide City councillor defamed his character

http://www.adelaidenow.com.au/news/street-preacher-says-adelaide-city-councillor-defamed-his-character/news-story/790793e1cc4a2bfc1795a270efed37dc

Court tells Rundle Mall street preachers to stay away from Paradise Community Church

http://www.adelaidenow.com.au/news/rundle-mall-street-preachers-alleged-paradise-community-church-is-a-haven-for-paedophiles-fraudsters/news-story/d0203b8369a17a695c7a606ec7659543?sv=cef5ad25b81289684bdb2640505d3cc7

Street preachers banned from Rundle Mall after High Court upholds Adelaide City Council bylaw

http://www.adelaidenow.com.au/news/south-australia/high-court-could-return-preachers-to-mall/news-story/4414b222a511baab856c075f113557e3

Former Street Church associates claim ‘cult-like’ practices tearing families apart

http://www.abc.net.au/news/2014-12-05/former-street-church-associates-criticise-cult-like-practices/5948064

Duel With the Devil

http://cdn-src.tasmaniantimes.com.s3.amazonaws.com/files/JulianPorteous-DemonHunter.pdf

Acuphagia

https://www.psychologytoday.com/au/blog/in-excess/201706/acuphagia-and-eating-metal

Did Pope Francis perform an exorcism?

https://www.smh.com.au/world/did-pope-francis-perform-an-exorcism-20130522-2jzn1.html

In Court, a Priest Reveals a Secret He Carried for 12 Years

https://www.nytimes.com/2001/07/17/nyregion/in-court-a-priest-reveals-a-secret-he-carried-for-12-years.html

Saving Africa’s Witch Children

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooXBMU_06vg

LGBT rights in Africa

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LGBT_rights_in_Africa

Father Jordan Interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xebi3InLFYk&

Alchemist Cult

https://culteducation.com/group/988-infinity-forms-of-yellow-remember.html