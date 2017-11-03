‘Sam’ and ‘Brad’ tell it like it isn’t ...



And look what just dropped into Hag’s wondrous hands ...

“Brad” and “Sam”.

Scrawled on the MR is this note: Yo Brad - here are my notes. Not sure they’ll buy the “turnaround” line but worth a go. Anything to bump Pembroke! Cheers, Sam

I would hazard a guess that “Brad” is Brad Stansfield, Premier Will Hodgman’s highly-paid Chief of Staff and “Sam” is Sam McQuestin, President of the Tasmanian Liberal Party …

The Tasmanian Liberals’ Media Unit (Pravda) put out Media Releases which generally begin with a boast. There’s no finer example than Guy Barnett’s own MR above: The 2016-17 Sustainable Timber Tasmania (STT) annual report shows the Hodgman Liberal Government is delivering on our commitment to return the forestry business to a sustainable footing, with the bottom line improving by $41 million compared to the previous year …

Interestingly “Sam” says of the header with Sustainable highlighted: Not yet - and not economic or environmental. And “Sam” says of the also-highlighted turnaround: “Turnaround”?! Will we get away with this? A $20m loss, plus cost-shifting costs onto taxpayer. Again.

Read “Sam’s” other notes ... they are most intriguing ...

