Richard Flanagan in Conversation with Phillip Adams ...

In his first public Tasmanian event since winning the 2014 Booker Prize, Richard will be speaking about his highly anticipated new novel First Person.

Friday 29th September, 6.30pm

Farrall Centre Friends’ School (395) Argyle St Campus, North Hobart

Admission $20, doors open 5.30pm

Pre-signed copies of First Person will be available at special event prices and Richard will be signing after speaking. Fine Tasmanian wines and beers will be available for purchase.

This rare Tasmanian appearance by Richard Flanagan is expected to sell out quickly, so click the session time below to book now.

FIRST PERSON

What is the truth? In this blistering story of a ghostwriter haunted by his demonic subject, the Man Booker Prize winner turns to lies, crime and literature with devastating effect

Kif Kehlmann, a young penniless writer, is rung in the middle of the night by the notorious con man and corporate criminal, Siegfried Heidl. About to go to trial for defrauding the banks of $700 million, Heidl offers Kehlmann the job of ghostwriting his memoir. He has six weeks to write the book, for which he’ll be paid $10,000. But as the writing gets under way, Kehlmann begins to fear that he is being corrupted by Heidl. As the deadline draws closer, he becomes ever more unsure if he is ghostwriting a memoir, or if Heidl is rewriting him – his life, his future. Everything that was certain grows uncertain as he begins to wonder: who is Siegfried Heidl – and who is Kif Kehlmann? As time runs out, one question looms above all others: what is the truth? By turns compelling, comic, and chilling, this is a haunting journey into the heart of our age.

RICHARD FLANAGAN

Richard Flanagan was born in Tasmania in 1961. His novels Death of a River Guide, The Sound of One Hand Clapping, Gould’s Book of Fish, The Unknown Terrorist, Wanting and The Narrow Road to the Deep North have received numerous honours and are published in 42 countries. He won the Man Booker Prize for The Narrow Road to the Deep North in 2014.

PHILLIP ADAMS

Phillip Adams is an Australian humanist, social commentator, broadcaster, public intellectual and farmer. He hosts an ABC Radio National program, Late Night Live, four nights a week, and writes a weekly column for The Australian.

Richard Flanagan in Conversation with Phillip Adams ...