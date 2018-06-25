Reviewed! Ian Moss ...

‘Listen now to the wind babe

Listen now to the rain

Feel that water lickin’ at my feet again

I don’t want to see this town no more

Wastin’ my days on a factory floor

First thing you know I’ll be back in Bow River again’

Ian Richard Moss 1982

If the fifty-something women in the audience at Ian Moss’ Wrest Point concert last Friday could have got their panties off with any expediency, Mr Moss would have been bombarded with a flurry of sensible knickers. As one of the many flustered ladies yelled from the back of the room, ‘You’re still hot, Mossy!’.

And he was. In perfect voice, with sizzling guitar work, Moss delivered two hours of effortless musical wizardry, showcasing his new self-titled album and reminding the audience of how integral he is to the Cold Chisel phenomenon.

The new, original material - entirely co-written by Moss, with the exception of former Chisel bandmate Steve Prestwich’s haunting contribution, ‘My Suffering’ – was brilliant. Assured, confident songwriting interpreted by one of the most spellbinding and unique soul vocalists of our generation. It’s hard to pick a favourite, but I left with ‘A Girl Like You’ spinning in my head, and the emotion of ‘Broadway’ still fresh.

A masterfully languorous rendition of Hoagy Carmichael’s ‘Georgia on My Mind’ was an added treat, and sensational, hand-clapping, foot-stomping signature Mossy tunes -‘Tucker’s Daughter’ and ‘Bow River’ - left the audience buzzing.

With a six piece ensemble worthy of his talent, including keyboard player and Hammond Organ virtuoso, Clayton Doley, Moss guarantees a faultless musical experience.

And he barely raises a sweat, despite the relentless nervous energy and perfectionism. The man is a machine, and yes, he’s really, really hot!

*Bronwyn Williams is a retired lawyer and social worker.